Big Ten men’s Bracketology: Purdue is the cream of the crop

The deeper we get into Big Ten conference play, the more we are seeing the importance of experience and continuity. These are the dog days of the season, far enough into the season that the physical toll is setting in but far enough from the end that the adrenaline boost of postseason play has not kicked in.

With that in mind, it is no surprise that the two-time reigning regular season champions of the conference, the Purdue Boilermakers, are the team that is rising above the pack. While other contenders around it drop games due to inconsistency, Purdue fittingly chugs along like a locomotive. The question now is if anyone can catch up before March.

Here is a look at where teams stack up for their NCAA tournament prospects at this point in the year:

No. 7 Purdue Boilermakers

Projected seed: 2

This week’s schedule: at Michigan Tue. (Peacock), vs. Wisconsin Sat.

Braden Smith is the straw that stirs the Purdue drink, and that is why he is a contender for national player of the year. The second-leading assist man in the country is also capable of dominating the game as a scorer, as he showed in a 31-point outing against Iowa on Tuesday.

Highlights: Purdue’s Smith goes off against Iowa Braden Smith was the best player on the floor all night against Iowa, leading Purdue to a crucial road conference win with 31 points.

No. 11 Michigan State Spartans

Projected seed: 4

This week’s schedule: vs. Indiana Tue. (Peacock), at Illinois Sat.

The Spartans took it on the chin with two close losses on their L.A. road trip, but they got back in the win column at home Saturday against Oregon. After allowing 50 first-half points, the Spartans clamped down with a 50-24 margin in the second frame. Jase Richardson made the case for increased minutes with 29 points on 9-of-13 shooting.

No. 16 Wisconsin Badgers

Projected seed: 4

This week’s schedule: at Purdue Sat.

The Badgers are riding a tidy three-game winning streak, all coming against teams not projected to make the NCAA tournament (at Northwestern, vs. Indiana, at Iowa). Things get a lot tougher now; their next five games will see them travel to Purdue and Michigan State and host Illinois and Oregon. They do have all week to prep for the Boilermakers, though.

Highlights: No. 21 Wisconsin takes down Iowa John Tonje scored 22 points and John Blackwell added 19 to lead No. 21 Wisconsin to their third consecutive win, a 74-63 road victory over Pryce Sandfort and Iowa on Saturday afternoon.

No. 20 Michigan Wolverines

Projected seed: 5

This week’s schedule: vs. Purdue Tue. (Peacock), at Ohio State Sun.

The Wolverines have won four close games in a row and next get a chance to avenge their most recent loss: a 27-point spanking at the hands of Purdue in West Lafayette at the end of January. When you have 7-footers like Danny Wolf making moves like this, you have a team that can hang with anyone and bring the entertainment juice.

No. 25 Maryland Terrapins

Projected seed: 5

This week’s schedule: at Nebraska Thu., vs. Iowa Sun.

Ohio State ended the Terps’ win streak at four on Thursday, but Maryland bounced back with a solid home win against a talented Rutgers team on Sunday. The Terrapins still have not lost a game by more than six points, and their only home loss of the season came to a ranked Marquette team back in November.

Illinois Fighting Illini

Projected seed: 6

This week’s schedule: vs. UCLA Tue. (Peacock), vs. Michigan State Sat.

Illinois has not done itself any favors during this 4-5 stretch. Losses to Michigan State and Maryland are acceptable, but dropping the USC, Nebraska and Rutgers matchups will hurt come Selection Sunday. The Illini will have to dig deep given that six of their final seven games are against teams currently in the top 25 of the NET rankings.

UCLA Bruins

Projected seed: 6

This week’s schedule: at Illinois Tue. (Peacock), at Indiana Fri.

The Bruins are the Big Ten’s hottest team right now, with a win streak that has reached seven games and features resume-altering close wins over Wisconsin and Michigan State. With four of its final seven games coming against non-tournament teams, UCLA has the opportunity to build an impressive body of work entering postseason play.

Oregon Ducks

Projected seed: 8

This week’s schedule: vs. Northwestern Tue., vs. Rutgers Sun.

The hits keep coming for the Ducks, who blew a chance to stop their skid by allowing Michigan State to dominate the second half Saturday. Oregon only plays one projected tournament team the rest of the way (at Wisconsin Feb. 22), so it has the chance to stack wins and put this concerning stretch in the rearview mirror.

Ohio State Buckeyes

Projected seed: 10

This week’s schedule: vs. Washington Wed., vs. Michigan Sun.

After losing to Nebraska on Sunday, the Buckeyes are just 14-10 overall and have a losing record in the Big Ten. That they are still viewed as a tournament team is evidence of this conference’s depth of quality. Ohio State has four more opportunities to add wins to their 5-7 Quadrant 1 record.

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Projected Seed: 11 (First Four)

This week’s schedule: vs. Maryland Thu., at Northwestern Sun.

The Cornhuskers ride their four-game winning streak into a final spot in the field, which feels like a minor miracle after the team lost six straight games in January. That four-game push includes three wins over projected tournament teams, which shows Nebraska is rounding into form at the best time.