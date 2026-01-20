 Skip navigation
Bill Self doesn’t travel with No. 19 Kansas after going to the hospital, school says

  
Published January 20, 2026 11:05 AM
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas coach Bill Self did not accompany the Jayhawks to Boulder for their game at Colorado after being taken to a hospital in Lawrence, the school said.

Kansas’ athletic department said in a statement that Self was feeling under the weather and went to the hospital out of an abundance of caution. Self felt better after receiving IV fluids, the school said.

It was not immediately clear if Self would attempt to travel for the game or if an assistant would run the bench for the 19th-ranked Jayhawks.

Self, 63, missed the Big 12 and NCAA tournaments in 2023 because of a heart condition, getting a standard catheterization and having two stents inserted to help treat blocked arteries. He had two more stents inserted in July.

Now in his 23rd season, Self led Kansas to national titles in 2008 and 2022 and is the program’s career wins leader with a 609-156 record. Inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2017, the former Oklahoma State player also coached at Oral Roberts, Tulsa and Illinois.