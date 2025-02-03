 Skip navigation
Brice Williams scores 28 points to lift Nebraska over No. 16 Oregon 77-71

  
Published February 3, 2025 01:31 AM
NCAA Basketball: Nebraska at Oregon

Feb 2, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Brice Williams (3) shoots free throws during the second half against the Oregon Ducks at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Craig Strobeck/Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

EUGENE, Ore. — Senior guard Brice Williams scored 28 points as Nebraska defeated No. 16 Oregon 77-71 on Sunday night.

Williams was 10 for 18 from the field and added seven rebounds and six assists as the Cornhuskers (14-8, 4-7 Big Ten) won their fourth game of the season over a Top 25 opponent. Juwan Gary added 23 points for the Cornhuskers while Rollie Worster scored 11.

Jackson Shelstad scored 16 points to pace Oregon (16-6, 5-6), which has lost three games in a row for the first time all season. Brandon Angel scored 15 points and TJ Bamba added 13 points and six rebounds for the Ducks.

Shelstad made a 3-pointer to get Oregon within 58-53 with 6:02 left to play before Nebraska followed with five straight points. Bamba cut the margin to 70-66 on a three-point play with 56 seconds remaining, but Gary and Williams each hit two free throws to put the Cornhuskers back up 74-66.

Takeaways

Nebraska: The Cornhuskers pulled off back-to-back wins over ranked teams after defeating No. 18 Illinois on Thursday. The road gets easier for Nebraska, which doesn’t have another top 25 team on its schedule this season.

Oregon: Oregon’s first losing streak could grow as the Ducks go on the road next week to face Michigan and Michigan State, both among the top teams in the Big Ten.

Key moment

After Oregon closed within 14-12, Nebraska went on an 18-5 run to distance itself from the Ducks.

Key stat

Nebraska was 22 of 28 on two-point field goals, which helped offset a 4-for-23 performance from 3-point range.

Up next

Nebraska visits Washington on Wednesday. Oregon visits Michigan on Wednesday.