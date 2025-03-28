Chris Crutchfield receives three-year extension after leading Omaha to first NCAA bid

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha coach Chris Crutchfield received a three-year contract extension through the 2029-30 season after he led the Mavericks to their first appearance in the NCAA Tournament, the school announced Friday.

The Mavs won their first Summit League regular-season and tournament championships and lost to St. John’s 83-53 as a No. 15 seed to end a 22-13 season.

Terms of the extension were not announced. Under his previous contract, Crutchfield received a base salary of $275,000 this season. He also earned $45,000 in bonuses for winning the Summit titles and being named conference coach of the year.

“It is an honor to continue as the head men’s basketball coach at the school I care about so deeply,” Crutchfield said. “This historic season was incredibly special in unifying our institution, rallying the City of Omaha and showing fans across the country what Omaha basketball and UNO are all about. I am grateful to Chancellor (Joanne) Li and (athletic director) Adrian (Dowell) for their work on this extension and continued trust in me and our staff. The best is yet to come for Omaha men’s basketball.”