 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Valero Texas Open - Round Three
Valero Texas Open 2025: Jordan Spieth among full field in San Antonio
SPORTS-RAC-BREEDERSCUP-PREVIEW-LX
Road to Kentucky Derby 2025: How to watch Saturday’s Florida Derby, Arkansas Derby
Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 - Round Two
Play resumes after weather suspension at Texas Children’s Houston Open

Top Clips

nbc_golf_jimcrane_250328.jpg
Astros owner Crane takes NASA-themed quiz
oly_fsdnc_chockbatesintv_250328.jpg
Chock/Bates enjoy ‘fun moment’ in rhythm dance
nbc_golf_gc_scheffler_250328.jpg
Scheffler’s putter heats up at Houston Open, Rd. 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Valero Texas Open - Round Three
Valero Texas Open 2025: Jordan Spieth among full field in San Antonio
SPORTS-RAC-BREEDERSCUP-PREVIEW-LX
Road to Kentucky Derby 2025: How to watch Saturday’s Florida Derby, Arkansas Derby
Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 - Round Two
Play resumes after weather suspension at Texas Children’s Houston Open

Top Clips

nbc_golf_jimcrane_250328.jpg
Astros owner Crane takes NASA-themed quiz
oly_fsdnc_chockbatesintv_250328.jpg
Chock/Bates enjoy ‘fun moment’ in rhythm dance
nbc_golf_gc_scheffler_250328.jpg
Scheffler’s putter heats up at Houston Open, Rd. 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Chris Crutchfield receives three-year extension after leading Omaha to first NCAA bid

  
Published March 28, 2025 05:31 PM

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha coach Chris Crutchfield received a three-year contract extension through the 2029-30 season after he led the Mavericks to their first appearance in the NCAA Tournament, the school announced Friday.

The Mavs won their first Summit League regular-season and tournament championships and lost to St. John’s 83-53 as a No. 15 seed to end a 22-13 season.

Terms of the extension were not announced. Under his previous contract, Crutchfield received a base salary of $275,000 this season. He also earned $45,000 in bonuses for winning the Summit titles and being named conference coach of the year.

“It is an honor to continue as the head men’s basketball coach at the school I care about so deeply,” Crutchfield said. “This historic season was incredibly special in unifying our institution, rallying the City of Omaha and showing fans across the country what Omaha basketball and UNO are all about. I am grateful to Chancellor (Joanne) Li and (athletic director) Adrian (Dowell) for their work on this extension and continued trust in me and our staff. The best is yet to come for Omaha men’s basketball.”