Coit paces Maryland but Terps lose Williams in 89-82 win over Marquet

MILWAUKEE — David Coit scored 19 points and reserve Isaiah Watts scored 18 points and Maryland beat Marquette 89-82 on Saturday.

With 12 minutes left, Maryland lost Pharrel Payne who drove the lane for a dunk, landed awkwardly in the splits position then yelled in pain while grabbing his right hip. He was carried out on a stretcher. The extent of his injury isn’t known.

Undeterred, Maryland rallied from an eight-point deficit and went on to the win.

Darius Adams scored 16 points, Payne scored 13 and Andre Mills 11 for Maryland (3-1). Elijah Saunders struggled to eight points on 3-of-10 shooting for Maryland but corralled 11 rebounds.

Chase Ross scored 31 points, Ben Gold scored 18 and Zaide Lowery 14 for Marquette (3-2).

Caedin Hamilton made 3 of 4 from the foul line to give the Golden Eagles (3-2) a 64-60 lead with 10:32 left. Saunders responded with a 3-pointer and Coit made a layup with 10:07 left and Maryland led the remainder.

The game was tied at 42-all at halftime.

It was Maryland coach Buzz Williams’ first game back in Milwaukee since being Marquette’s head coach from 2008-14.