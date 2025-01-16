 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Des Moines Register
NCAA adds women’s wrestling as championship sport
NCAA Basketball: Illinois at Indiana
Buckeyes vs. Hoosiers Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Injury News, Betting Trends and Stats for January 17
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: JAN 09 Purdue at Rutgers
How to watch Rutgers vs Penn State: Live stream info for Monday’s Big Ten men’s college basketball game

Top Clips

nbc_dps_garrettintv_250117.jpg
Which upset could happen in NFL Divisional Round?
Lions_Pressure.jpg
Lions under heavy pressure to win vs. Commanders
oly_xx_chasinggold_skimofeature.jpg
U.S. Ski Mountaineering gathers for training camp

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Des Moines Register
NCAA adds women’s wrestling as championship sport
NCAA Basketball: Illinois at Indiana
Buckeyes vs. Hoosiers Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Injury News, Betting Trends and Stats for January 17
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: JAN 09 Purdue at Rutgers
How to watch Rutgers vs Penn State: Live stream info for Monday’s Big Ten men’s college basketball game

Top Clips

nbc_dps_garrettintv_250117.jpg
Which upset could happen in NFL Divisional Round?
Lions_Pressure.jpg
Lions under heavy pressure to win vs. Commanders
oly_xx_chasinggold_skimofeature.jpg
U.S. Ski Mountaineering gathers for training camp

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

D-I men’s basketball teams won’t need NCAA waivers for preseason games

  
Published January 16, 2025 05:45 PM
NCAA Logo

The NCAA logo is at center court as work continues at The Consol Energy Center in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, March 18, 2015, for the NCAA college basketball second and third round games. Second round games start on Thursday. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

AP

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Division I men’s basketball teams will be able to play two exhibitions against any other four-year schools without needing a waiver that required game proceeds be donated to charity under a change approved at the NCAA convention.

The men’s basketball oversight committee for Division I approved the proposal taking effect with the 2025-26 season. The change also eliminates the requirement that proceeds be donated to charity with schools free to choose how to split up the revenue from those exhibitions. The new rule also lifts the mandate that preseason practice scrimmages be played in private without official scoring.

Memphis played men’s and women’s games against North Carolina and defending national champion South Carolina last October with proceeds going to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The oversight committee also adjusted the recruiting calendar Tuesday with the NCAA College Basketball Academy not being held this summer. Division I coaches will be able to evaluate players July 10-13 and July 17-20 at NCAA-certified events from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. in those periods. The committee approved a National Basketball Coaches Association’s recommendation for a quiet period July 28-31 allowing coaches to host camps and prospects. Aug. 4-5 now will be a dead period.

Moving up

The Division I Council has added new standards for Division II and III schools trying to move up to Division I. Those schools must meet specific academic requirements including an academic review along with an NCAA self-study, and those schools also must meet new financial aid requirements to help athletes.

The council also cut the reclassification period to three years for Division II schools and four for Division III schools. The vote Wednesday also allows any members currently in the process of moving up to use the new timeline by meeting all of the standards.