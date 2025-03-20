 Skip navigation
NCAA Basketball: Quinnipiac at Florida
Campbell hires Florida assistant John Andrzejek as men's basketball head coach
Valspar Championship 2025 - Round One
Patton Kizzire punts putter across green, withdraws from Valspar Championship
SX 2024 Rd 09 Birmingham Dirt Work.JPG
Supercross 2025 Birmingham preview: Top finishes, previous winners, who to watch
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Denver and basketball coach Jeff Wulbrun agree to part ways

  
Published March 20, 2025 03:32 PM

DENVER — Jeff Wulbrun, who was on leave the last two weeks of the season, is no longer the men’s basketball coach at Denver.

The athletic department said in a statement Thursday the Pioneers and Wulbrun mutually agreed to part ways. Assistant coach Shammond Williams will continue as interim coach while athletic director Josh Berlo conducts a national search for a replacement.

Denver was 53-74 in four seasons and reached the Summit League Tournament championship game last year. The Pioneers were 11-21 overall and seventh in the nine-team conference at 5-11 this season.

The school announced Feb. 21 that Wulbrun would go on leave for the rest of the season. No reason was provided.

Before Denver hired him, Wulbrun had three decades of experience as an assistant at Stanford, UAB, Virginia Tech, Illinois State and California.

“I have always enjoyed my relationship with prestigious academic institutions, and I believed DU was a great fit for me,” Wulbrun said. “It is with tremendous appreciation and gratitude that I thank the players I had the privilege of coaching at DU. I am a better man and coach because of the life experiences we shared together.”