Duke’s Jon Scheyer gets contract extension through 2030-31 season after Final Four run

Duke coach Jon Scheyer has agreed to a two-year extension running through the 2030-31 season as he enters his fourth year coming off a Final Four run.

The school announced the deal Thursday for the 38-year-old successor to retired Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski. Scheyer is a former Blue Devils player who helmed a run to the NCAA title as a senior in 2010, and was an assistant on Krzyzewski’s staff that won the 2015 title.

He’s coming off a second Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament title — the first came in his 2023 debut season — as well as his first Final Four run as a head coach.

“He has delivered championships and national prominence, and he continues to lead a program built on character, connection and a relentless pursuit of greatness,” athletic director Nina King said in a statement. “Jon’s vision for Duke Basketball aligns perfectly with our highest aspirations, and we couldn’t be more excited for the future of this program under his leadership.”

Scheyer is 89-22 through his first three seasons, including becoming the first coach to win two ACC Tournament titles in his first three seasons. His second team reached the NCAA Elite Eight, then last year’s team — led by Associated Press men’s national player of the year and eventual No. 1 overall NBA draft pick Cooper Flagg — won 35 games and reached the national semifinals before falling to Houston.

Scheyer has also remained an elite recruiter to keep the Blue Devils program elite, with Duke having earned 247Sports’ No. 1-ranked recruiting class in 2022, 2024 and 2025 while ranking second in 2023.

The school had designated Scheyer as coach-in-waiting in June 2021 ahead of Krzyzewski’s farewell season, with the Blue Devils reaching the Final Four in New Orleans before falling to rival North Carolina in what marked the official transition to Scheyer’s tenure.

Scheyer first arrived at Duke as a slender guard from Northbrook, Illinois, in 2006. He returned to Duke for the 2013-14 season, first as a special assistant before being elevated to assistant coach and later associate head coach.

And he has leaned into those long-running ties to the school, including joining with wife Marcelle in launching a “Kid Captain” program giving patients of the Duke Children’s Hospital access to the team and gameday tributes in famously rowdy Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Scheyer said last week that that program is expanding to create a position at the hospital to work toward enhancing the experience of patients there.