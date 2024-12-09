 Skip navigation
Dylan Andrews banks in 3 with 0.4 seconds left to lift UCLA past No. 12 Oregon, 73-71

  
Published December 8, 2024 09:06 PM
NCAA Basketball: UCLA at Oregon

Dec 8, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Dylan Andrews (2) reacts after making a 3 point shot to take the lead in the second half in the game against the Oregon Ducks at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Dylan Andrews banked in a 3-pointer with 0.4 seconds remaining to give UCLA a 73-71 victory over No. 12 Oregon on Sunday, the Ducks’ first loss of the season.

Andrews answered for UCLA (8-1, 2-0 Big Ten) after Oregon (9-1, 1-1) took a 71-70 lead on Jackson Shelstad’s 3-pointer with 9.8 seconds remaining.

Eric Dailey Jr. had 19 points to lead the Bruins Kobe Johnson added 11 points and five rebounds, and Andrews and Sebastian Mack had 10 points each.

Nate Bittle had 22 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Ducks.

Oregon tied it at 56 late in the second half and trailed 59-58 before UCLA followed with eight straight points.

Takeaways

UCLA: The Bruins have won seven straight since a lone loss to New Mexico. The win over Oregon also was the first road win for UCLA.

Oregon: Oregon will likely drop a couple spots, but should remain in the AP Top 25 as it finishes the month against three unranked foes.

Key moment

UCLA led 70-68m but a turnover with 19.9 seconds left gave Oregon a chance at the final shot. Shelstad was open at the top of the key and buried a 3-pointer to put the Ducks ahead with 9.8 seconds left, but left too much time on the clock. Andrews slipped but regained his footing before hitting the winning 3-pointer.

Key stat

UCLA shot 52% on 3-pointers, making 12 of 23 shots from behind the arc including the game-winner by Andrews. The Bruins entered the game shooting 32.5% on 3-pointers before exceeding 40% for only the second time all season.

Up next

UCLA faces Arizona on Saturday in Phoenix. Oregon hosts Stephen F. Austin on Sunday, Dec. 15.