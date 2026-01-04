 Skip navigation
Elijah Fisher, Najai Hines rally Seton Hall to 56-54 victory over Creighton

  
Published January 4, 2026 04:32 PM

NEWARK, N.J. — Elijah Fisher scored 10 points and Najai Hines had a go-ahead three-point play with one second left to rally Seton Hall to a 56-54 victory over Creighton on Sunday.

Fisher shot 3 of 8 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Pirates (13-2, 3-1 Big East Conference). Trey Parker totaled nine points and five rebounds. Hines, a reserve, shot 2 of 4 from the field and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line, scoring eight and adding nine rebounds and three blocked shots.

Austin Swartz led the way for the Bluejays (9-6, 3-1) with 16 points. Jasen Green added 13 points, nine rebounds and two blocks. Josh Dix pitched in with 12 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.

Josh Rivera scored four points in the first half and Seton Hall went into halftime trailing 27-18. Parker scored nine points in the second half to aid the Pirates’ comeback.