 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox
Red Sox vs. Rays prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for May 8
Macklin Celebrini
Macklin Celebrini headlines Canada men’s hockey roster for IIHF World Championship
Paul Magnier
Jonas Vingegaard starts quest for Grand Tour triple as Paul Magnier wins Giro d’Italia opening stage

Top Clips

nbc_roto_jauanjennings_260508.jpg
Jennings signing a ‘good fit’ with Vikings
nbc_roto_joeburrow_260508.jpg
Burrow reporting to voluntary offseason workouts
nbc_roto_wnbacoty_260508.jpg
Breaking down WNBA Coach of the Year market

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox
Red Sox vs. Rays prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for May 8
Macklin Celebrini
Macklin Celebrini headlines Canada men’s hockey roster for IIHF World Championship
Paul Magnier
Jonas Vingegaard starts quest for Grand Tour triple as Paul Magnier wins Giro d’Italia opening stage

Top Clips

nbc_roto_jauanjennings_260508.jpg
Jennings signing a ‘good fit’ with Vikings
nbc_roto_joeburrow_260508.jpg
Burrow reporting to voluntary offseason workouts
nbc_roto_wnbacoty_260508.jpg
Breaking down WNBA Coach of the Year market

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

What a 76-team men’s NCAA Tournament bracket would have looked like in 2026

  
Published May 8, 2026 12:38 PM

NCAA Tournament expansion is here, and it’s raising a lot of questions. Chief among those is how the bracket will look, which affects the teams as well as the fans competing in pools across the country.

The 76-team field goes into effect this upcoming season. It adds eight teams to the field we are familiar with, all of them playing in the Opening Round (which builds off the “play-in games” that we know as the First Four).

The Opening Round will feature 24 teams. Half will be the 12 lowest-seeded automatic qualifiers (a.k.a. teams that won their conference tournaments), which breaks down to eight 16-seed and four 15-seeds. The other half will be the 12 lowest-seeded at-large teams (a.k.a. the last teams the selection committee puts into the field).

Put another way, this means every region’s 12- and 16-seeded teams will get to the Round of 64 by winning in the Opening Round. There will also be play-in games to determine two each of the 11-seeds and 15-seeds. Everything from the Round of 64 on is the same as before.

Visualizing the changes helps. Here is how the bracket would have looked if the 76-team field was in effect for the 2026 Men’s NCAA Basketball Tournament.

*Highlighted fields denote new Opening Round games.

v2 mens bracket.jpg

The at-large teams added to the field are: 11-seed New Mexico, 11-seed Oklahoma, 11-seed Auburn, 11-seed Indiana, 12-seed San Diego State, 12-seed Cincinnati, 12-seed Tulsa and 12-seed Seton Hall. Automatic qualifiers who held seeds 11-15 move down a seed line.

We’ll have to wait for March to see how these changes affect the viewing experience.