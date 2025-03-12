How to watch 2025 Atlantic 10 men’s basketball tournament: Schedule, bracket, streaming info, history
It is once again time for the Atlantic 10 to determine a conference tournament championship – and with it, the right for an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.
All of the conference’s 15 teams descend on Washington D.C. this week to battle it out in the 2025 A-10 Men’s Basketball Championship. By Sunday, only one team will be left standing.
A key storyline for the week centers around Duquesne, which went on a surprising run from the No. 6 seed to win the tournament and the automatic NCAA Tournament berth. The Dukes went on to upset BYU in the 11-6 first-round matchup in the Big Dance before falling to Illinois in the second round. Duquesne will have to pull off an even more unlikely run to repeat their feat, coming into the conference tournament as a No. 8 seed.
VCU and George Mason tied for the conference’s best record, with the Rams winning out in a tiebreaker for the No. 1 seed. Both teams saw their efforts rewarded in the A-10’s end-of-season rewards, with VCU’s Max Shulga and Zeb Jackson winning player of the year and sixth man of the year, respectively, while the Patriots’ Jared Billups and Tony Skinn took defensive player of the year and coach of the year honors.
VCU and George Mason, along with No. 3 seed Dayton and No. 4 seed Loyola Chicago, earned double-byes to the quarterfinals. With the depth of talent in the conference, though, anyone can go on a run and take the crown.
Keep reading for the complete A-10 men’s basketball tournament schedule and how to watch all of the games. You can download the A-10 men’s basketball bracket here.
How to watch 2025 Atlantic 10 men’s basketball tournament
- When: Wednesday, March 12 - Sunday, March 16
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.
- Times: See schedule below
- Live Stream: Peacock, ESPN+, CBSSN, ESPN2
Schedule for 2025 Atlantic 10 men’s basketball tournament:
Round 1:
Wednesday, March 12
Game 1: No. 12 Davidson vs. No. 13 Richmond – 11:30 am on USA Game 2: No. 10 Rhode Island vs. No. 15 Fordham - 2:00 pm on USA Game 3: No. 11 UMass vs. No 14 La Salle - 4:30 pm on USA
Round 2:
Thursday, March 13
Game 4: No. 8 St. Bonaventure vs. No. 9 Duquesne - 11:30 am on USA Game 5: No. 5 Saint Louis vs. Winner of Game 1 - 2:00 pm on USA Game 6: No. 7 George Washington vs. Winner of Game 2 - 5:00 pm on USA Game 7: No. 6 Saint Joseph’s vs. Winner of Game 3 - 7:30 pm on USA
Quarterfinals:
Friday, March 14
Game 8: No. 1 VCU vs. Winner of Game 4 - 11:30 am on USA Game 9: No. 4 Loyola Chicago vs. Winner of Game 5 - 2:00 pm on USA Game 10: No. 2 George Mason vs. Winner of Game 6 - 5:00 pm on USA Game 11: No. 3 Dayton vs. Winner of Game 7 - 7:30 pm on USA
Semifinals:
Saturday, March 15
Game 12: Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 9 – 1 pm on CBSSN Game 13: Winner of Game 10 vs. Winner of Game 11 - 3:30 pm on CBSSN
Championship:
Sunday, March 16
Game 14: Winner of Game 12 vs. Winner of Game 13 - 1:00 pm on CBS
Atlantic 10 men’s basketball championship history
|Year
|Regular-season champion
|A-10 champion
|2024
|Loyola Chicago/Richmond
|Richmond
|2023
|VCU
|VCU
|2022
|Davidson
|Richmond
|2021
|St. Bonaventure
|St. Bonaventure
|2020
|Dayton
|N/A
|2019
|VCU
|Saint Louis
|2018
|Rhode Island
|Davidson
|2017
|Dayton
|Rhode Island
|2016
|Dayton/St. Bonaventure/VCU
|Saint Joseph’s
|2015
|Davidson
|VCU
|2014
|Saint Louis
|Saint Joseph’s
|2013
|Saint Louis
|Saint Louis
|2012
|Temple
|St. Bonaventure
|2011
|Xavier
|Richmond
|2010
|Temple/Xavier
|Temple
