How to watch 2025 Atlantic 10 men’s basketball tournament: Schedule, bracket, streaming info, history

It is once again time for the Atlantic 10 to determine a conference tournament championship – and with it, the right for an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

All of the conference’s 15 teams descend on Washington D.C. this week to battle it out in the 2025 A-10 Men’s Basketball Championship. By Sunday, only one team will be left standing.

A key storyline for the week centers around Duquesne, which went on a surprising run from the No. 6 seed to win the tournament and the automatic NCAA Tournament berth. The Dukes went on to upset BYU in the 11-6 first-round matchup in the Big Dance before falling to Illinois in the second round. Duquesne will have to pull off an even more unlikely run to repeat their feat, coming into the conference tournament as a No. 8 seed.

VCU and George Mason tied for the conference’s best record, with the Rams winning out in a tiebreaker for the No. 1 seed. Both teams saw their efforts rewarded in the A-10’s end-of-season rewards, with VCU’s Max Shulga and Zeb Jackson winning player of the year and sixth man of the year, respectively, while the Patriots’ Jared Billups and Tony Skinn took defensive player of the year and coach of the year honors.

VCU and George Mason, along with No. 3 seed Dayton and No. 4 seed Loyola Chicago, earned double-byes to the quarterfinals. With the depth of talent in the conference, though, anyone can go on a run and take the crown.

Keep reading for the complete A-10 men’s basketball tournament schedule and how to watch all of the games. You can download the A-10 men’s basketball bracket here.

How to watch 2025 Atlantic 10 men’s basketball tournament

When: Wednesday, March 12 - Sunday, March 16

Where: Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

Times: See schedule below

Live Stream: Peacock

Schedule for 2025 Atlantic 10 men’s basketball tournament:

Round 1:

Wednesday, March 12

Game 1: No. 12 Davidson vs. No. 13 Richmond – 11:30 am on USA Game 2: No. 10 Rhode Island vs. No. 15 Fordham - 2:00 pm on USA Game 3: No. 11 UMass vs. No 14 La Salle - 4:30 pm on USA

Round 2:

Thursday, March 13

Game 4: No. 8 St. Bonaventure vs. No. 9 Duquesne - 11:30 am on USA Game 5: No. 5 Saint Louis vs. Winner of Game 1 - 2:00 pm on USA Game 6: No. 7 George Washington vs. Winner of Game 2 - 5:00 pm on USA Game 7: No. 6 Saint Joseph’s vs. Winner of Game 3 - 7:30 pm on USA

Quarterfinals:

Friday, March 14

Game 8: No. 1 VCU vs. Winner of Game 4 - 11:30 am on USA Game 9: No. 4 Loyola Chicago vs. Winner of Game 5 - 2:00 pm on USA Game 10: No. 2 George Mason vs. Winner of Game 6 - 5:00 pm on USA Game 11: No. 3 Dayton vs. Winner of Game 7 - 7:30 pm on USA

Semifinals:

Saturday, March 15

Game 12: Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 9 – 1 pm on CBSSN Game 13: Winner of Game 10 vs. Winner of Game 11 - 3:30 pm on CBSSN

Championship:

Sunday, March 16

Game 14: Winner of Game 12 vs. Winner of Game 13 - 1:00 pm on CBS

Atlantic 10 men’s basketball championship history

Year

Regular-season champion

A-10 champion

2024

Loyola Chicago/Richmond

Richmond

2023

VCU

VCU

2022

Davidson

Richmond

2021

St. Bonaventure

St. Bonaventure

2020

Dayton

N/A

2019

VCU

Saint Louis

2018

Rhode Island Davidson

2017

Dayton

Rhode Island 2016

Dayton/St. Bonaventure/VCU

Saint Joseph’s

2015

Davidson

VCU

2014

Saint Louis Saint Joseph’s

2013

Saint Louis

Saint Louis

2012

Temple

St. Bonaventure

2011

Xavier

Richmond

2010

Temple/Xavier

Temple



How do I watch college basketball games on Peacock?

Keep up with the college basketball excitement by subscribing to Peacock. Then, either go to PeacockTV.com/Sports in your web browser, or download the Peacock app on your phone, tablet, or streaming device and navigate to the Sports section. Find the LIVE game you want to watch and start streaming.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

Students, now you can get Peacock at a special discount — just $1.99/mo for 12 months. Visit Peacock to learn more and get started.