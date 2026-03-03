How to watch Georgetown vs. No. 18 St. John’s: TV, live stream info, storylines for Tuesday’s game

It is Senior Night at Madison Square Garden for Rick Pitino and the St. John’s men’s basketball team.

The Georgetown Hoyas come to town, attempting to snap a six-game losing streak and prevent the Red Storm from securing their eighth straight home victory.

What channel is the game on? Who are the key players for both teams? What is the historical significance of the matchup? Keep reading to learn more about this exciting Big East battle!

How to watch Georgetown vs. No. 18 St. John’s:

When: Tuesday, March 3

Tuesday, March 3 Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City

Madison Square Garden in New York City Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET YouTube TV: NBCSN

NBCSN Live Stream: Peacock

No. 18 St. John’s Storylines:

Last week was historic for St. John’s — and not in a good way.

The Red Storm were blown out by UConn 72-40 Thursday night in Hartford, shooting just 20% from the field in a loss that ended a 13-game winning streak — the program’s longest in 41 years.

St. John’s missed 12 consecutive shots in the first half and their final 24 field goal attempts, giving the Huskies their largest win in series history. This was also St. John’s biggest loss since Pitino took over the program and their fewest points scored in a game since March 2013.

But the Red Storm recovered two nights later, destroying Villanova 89-57. Senior Zuby Ejiofor had 16 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists, recording his first career triple-double in his penultimate regular-season home game for the Red Storm.

This was the second triple-double in the Big East this season. He became the fourth player in school history with a triple-double since 1993, joining Ron Artest, David Cain and former teammate Kadary Richmond.

Ejiofor will try to stay hot against Georgetown on Senior Night at Madison Square Garden. The transfer from Kansas will be honored in a pregame ceremony.

Georgetown Storylines:

Georgetown, the losers of six straight games, will be heavy underdogs when they battle St. John’s.

Ed Cooley’s third season as head coach of the Hoyas has been a difficult one, featuring just five Big East wins. Their last victory came 27 days ago on Feb. 4, a 76-68 triumph over Creighton at home.

Georgetown is missing star player and leading scorer KJ Lewis, who suffered a left ankle injury during Georgetown’s 76-60 loss to Marquette last Tuesday.

They played their first game after Lewis’ injury on Thursday, losing 91-84 to Xavier.

Kayvaun Mulready scored 19 points and Malik Mack added 17 to headline the Hoyas against the Musketeers. Jeremiah Williams took Lewis’ place in the starting lineup and chipped in with 10 points.

The Hoyas went on a four-game winning streak from Jan. 24 until Feb. 4, featuring wins over Providence, DePaul, Butler and Creighton, but their six straight losses have them tied for last in the Big East with Marquette.

Georgetown will finish .500 or below for the sixth time in their past seven season.

Georgetown-St. John’s History:

St. John’s has won their previous 10 games over Georgetown, their longest winning streak in the history of the rivalry. Their last matchup came on New Year’s Eve, when Ejiofor recorded 25 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists to lead the Red Storm over the Hoyas.

Georgetown last beat St. John’s 97-94 in overtime on Dec. 13, 2020, giving Patrick Ewing’s squad their first Big East victory of that season.

