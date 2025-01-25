Hubbard rescues No. 14 Mississippi State in 65-60 overtime win over South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Josh Hubbard’s two foul shots with 56.5 seconds left in overtime rescued No. 14 Mississippi State for a 65-60 victory over South Carolina after blowing a 14-point lead in the last nine minutes of regulation on Saturday.

The Bulldogs (16-4, 4-3 Southeastern Conference) held a 50-36 lead with 8:50 to play, but the Gamecocks rallied to tie things when Zachary Davis picked up a ball bobbled by Cameron Matthews and took it in to tie the game at 55-all with 26.1 seconds to go.

Alabama transfer Nick Pringle looked like he had tied it again after Hubbard’s foul shots with an inside basket. But it was waived off for basket interference.

Riley Kugel had 15 points to lead Mississippi State.

The Gamecocks (10-10, 0-7) lost a second home heartbreaker in a week, falling to No. 5 Florida on Wednesday night 70-69 after holding a 14-point lead in the second half.

Jamarii Thomas led South Carolina with 19 points.

Takeaways

Mississippi State: It was a welcome win for a Bulldogs team that had lost three of their last four games, all against ranked SEC opponents.

South Carolina: The Gamecocks had never lost their first seven games in SEC play.

Key moment

South Carolina was within 21-20 on Collin Murray-Boyles’ basket with 3:19 left in the first half. That’s when the Bulldogs broke off a 7-0 run to put them ahead 28-20 at the half.

Key stat

Mississippi State held South Carolina to five field goals in the opening half.

Up next

Mississippi State returns home to host No. 4 Alabama on Wednesday night.

South Carolina looks to avoid 0-8 SEC start at Georgia on Tuesday night.