IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
Rolex 24 results: Felipe Nasr, Porsche Penske Motorsport win again in No. 7 963
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/zijpp2jo1jp6dznlv91j
Rivals Rankings Week: Final defensive position rankings revealed
  • Staff, Rivals.com
    ,
  • Staff, Rivals.com
    ,
Kobe And Gianna Bryant At Los Angeles Lakers Game
Women's basketball players reflect on Kobe Bryant's impact on their game five years after his death

Top Clips

nbc_pl_whugoal1_250126.jpg
Emerson brings West Ham to level terms v. Villa
nbc_golf_loveorlav_250126.jpg
Love it or Lav it: Unpacking Tiger vs. Rory in TGL
nbc_pl_avlgoal1v3_250126.jpg
Ramsey drills Aston Villa in front of West Ham

Hubbard rescues No. 14 Mississippi State in 65-60 overtime win over South Carolina

  
Published January 25, 2025 04:40 PM
NCAA Basketball: Mississippi State at South Carolina

Jan 25, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Jamarii Thomas (6) drives past Mississippi State Bulldogs guard Josh Hubbard (12) in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Jeff Blake/Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Josh Hubbard’s two foul shots with 56.5 seconds left in overtime rescued No. 14 Mississippi State for a 65-60 victory over South Carolina after blowing a 14-point lead in the last nine minutes of regulation on Saturday.

The Bulldogs (16-4, 4-3 Southeastern Conference) held a 50-36 lead with 8:50 to play, but the Gamecocks rallied to tie things when Zachary Davis picked up a ball bobbled by Cameron Matthews and took it in to tie the game at 55-all with 26.1 seconds to go.

Alabama transfer Nick Pringle looked like he had tied it again after Hubbard’s foul shots with an inside basket. But it was waived off for basket interference.

Riley Kugel had 15 points to lead Mississippi State.

The Gamecocks (10-10, 0-7) lost a second home heartbreaker in a week, falling to No. 5 Florida on Wednesday night 70-69 after holding a 14-point lead in the second half.

Jamarii Thomas led South Carolina with 19 points.

Takeaways

Mississippi State: It was a welcome win for a Bulldogs team that had lost three of their last four games, all against ranked SEC opponents.

South Carolina: The Gamecocks had never lost their first seven games in SEC play.

Key moment

South Carolina was within 21-20 on Collin Murray-Boyles’ basket with 3:19 left in the first half. That’s when the Bulldogs broke off a 7-0 run to put them ahead 28-20 at the half.

Key stat

Mississippi State held South Carolina to five field goals in the opening half.

Up next

Mississippi State returns home to host No. 4 Alabama on Wednesday night.

South Carolina looks to avoid 0-8 SEC start at Georgia on Tuesday night.