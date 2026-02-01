 Skip navigation
Indiana tops UCLA 98-97 in double OT, ending Bruins’ 14-game winning streak at home

  
Published January 31, 2026 08:41 PM

LOS ANGELES — Freshman Trent Sisley made the first of two free throws with less than a second remaining in a second overtime and Indiana outlasted UCLA 98-97 on Saturday.

Nick Dorn hit six 3-pointers and scored a season-high 26 points for the Hoosiers (15-7, 6-5 Big Ten Conference) in a third straight victory following a four-game losing streak. Lamar Wilkerson added 24 points and eight rebounds.

Indiana reserve Reed Bailey totaled 24 points before fouling out in OT. He made 6 of 7 shots and 12 of 13 free throws. His only miss at the foul line came with eight seconds left in regulation, leading to a 3-pointer by Trent Perry that forced the first extra period tied at 76.

Perry made all 10 of his free throws and scored 25 to lead the Bruins (15-7, 7-4), who fall to 12-1 at home after winning 14 straight dating to last season. Donovan Dent totaled 24 points and 11 rebounds before fouling out with 0.3 seconds left, leading to the winning free throw. Tyler Bilodeau added 18 points and 11 rebounds before fouling out.

It was UCLA’s first OT game at home in four years and their first double OT game there in 11 years.

Perry had 11 points in the first half to help UCLA build a 38-30 advantage.

Indiana played from behind until Dorn hit a 3-pointer to give the Hoosiers a 45-43 lead with 14:14 remaining. UCLA trailed by 10 before outscoring Indiana 15-5 over the final 1:50 to force OT.

Indiana’s Sam Alexis had a layup to tie it 84-all with six seconds left, leading to a second extra period after Perry missed a jumper.

Up next

Indiana: At Southern California on Tuesday.

UCLA: Hosts Rutgers on Tuesday.