 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Curtis Jones
‘No-ego guy’ Curtis Jones, nation’s top bench scorer, content with ‘sixth starter’ role for Iowa State
Spencer Strider
Braves’ Spencer Strider sparkles in 1st spring start as he comes back from Tommy John surgery
NCAA Basketball: Auburn at Duke
Printable March Madness bracket 2025: NCAA Division I basketball bracket to download, fill out

Top Clips

nbc_dps_jeremyfowlerinterview_250317.jpg
Are Ward, Sanders destined to go 1-2 in NFL draft?
nbc_roto_jamarchaseteehiggins_250317.jpg
Chase, Higgins will continue ‘dominating looks’
nbc_dps_dponunc_250317.jpg
Patrick doesn’t have ‘any sympathy’ for WVU

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Curtis Jones
‘No-ego guy’ Curtis Jones, nation’s top bench scorer, content with ‘sixth starter’ role for Iowa State
Spencer Strider
Braves’ Spencer Strider sparkles in 1st spring start as he comes back from Tommy John surgery
NCAA Basketball: Auburn at Duke
Printable March Madness bracket 2025: NCAA Division I basketball bracket to download, fill out

Top Clips

nbc_dps_jeremyfowlerinterview_250317.jpg
Are Ward, Sanders destined to go 1-2 in NFL draft?
nbc_roto_jamarchaseteehiggins_250317.jpg
Chase, Higgins will continue ‘dominating looks’
nbc_dps_dponunc_250317.jpg
Patrick doesn’t have ‘any sympathy’ for WVU

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Iona fires Tobin Anderson just two years after he replaced Rick Pitino as the school’s coach

  
Published March 17, 2025 03:27 PM

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. — Iona fired Tobin Anderson just two years after he replaced Rick Pitino as the school’s coach.

The Gaels made the announcement after losing in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference championship game and missing out on an NCAA Tournament bid. Iona was the No. 4 seed and knocked off top-seeded Quinnipiac in the semifinals before falling to No. 6 Mount St. Mary’s 63-49 in the title game.

That dropped the Gaels to 17-17 this season after they went 16-17 in Anderson’s first season.

“We appreciate Tobin and everything he has done for our program,” athletic director Matthew Glovaski said in a statement. “He has been a valuable member of our Iona community. With the impact of NIL changing college basketball in ways no one could have imagined, Iona feels the need to shift the direction of our men’s basketball program. This requires an overhaul of our entire business model and program structure.”

Pitino returned Iona to the top of the MAAC, leading the Gaels to two NCAA Tournament appearances in his three seasons before leaving for St. John’s, which won the Big East championship and earned a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament in just his second season.

Anderson got the job to replace him after engineering one of the biggest upsets in NCAA Tournament history, when Fairleigh Dickinson beat Purdue in 2023 for just the second victory by a No. 16 seed over a No. 1 in the men’s field.