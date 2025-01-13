Jackson Shelstad leads No. 15 Oregon over Penn State 82-81

Jackson Shelstad scored 17 points, Keeshawn Barthelemy added 15, Jadrian Tracey had 13 and No. 15 Oregon held on to beat Penn State 82-81 on Sunday.

Nate Bittle had 11 points while TJ Bamba and Kwame Evans Jr. added 10 apiece for the Ducks (15-2, 4-2 Big Ten), who trailed for most of the second half before regaining the lead in the final minute.

The game was tied at 78 with just over a minute to go before Shelstad hit a midrange jumper that put Oregon up two with 47 seconds left. Kern tried a layup the other way, but the shot was off. Oregon gained possession, drew a foul and closed out the game with a pair of Tracey free throws.

Freddie Dilione V scored a career-high 21 points, Nick Kern added 19 and Puff Johnson had 15 for the Nittany Lions (12-5, 2-4) who lost their third in a row.

Takeaways

Oregon: The Ducks led 41-34 at halftime and had to overcome a sloppy early second half. They came up with shots when they needed them to win their third straight.

Penn State: The Nittany Lions were without star point guard Ace Baldwin Jr. who suffered a back injury in the team’s 91-52 loss to No. 13 Illinois on Jan. 8. They’ll need to get their leading scorer and setup man back to try and snap out of a three-game losing skid that includes two losses to AP Top 25 teams.

Key stat

The Ducks made 5 of 11 3-pointers in the first half but were just 3-for-11 shooting beyond the arc in the second.

Up next

Oregon: The Ducks host No. 20 Purdue on Saturday.

Penn State: The Nittany Lions visit No. 16 Michigan State on Wednesday.