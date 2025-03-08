Jakucionis’ 3-pointer completes Illinois’ rally for 88-80 win over No. 18 Purdue

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Womens Basketball: SEC Conference Tournament Quarterfinal - LSU vs Florida
LSU’s Kim Mulkey allows assistant to coach SEC tourney game while she grieves death in family
NCAA Basketball: Tennessee at Mississippi
SEC fines Ole Miss $500,000 for court storming and suggests easing future penalties
SX 2025 Rd 04 Glendale Jett Lawrence street clothes.JPG
Jett Lawrence still eying Pro Motocross return
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_andycole_250308.jpg
Cole: Growth of Premier League in America is ‘mad’
nbc_pl_bhaful_250308.jpg
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Fulham Matchweek 28
nbc_rugby_irevfrahl_250308.jpg
Six Nations highlights: France 42, Ireland 27

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Womens Basketball: SEC Conference Tournament Quarterfinal - LSU vs Florida
LSU’s Kim Mulkey allows assistant to coach SEC tourney game while she grieves death in family
NCAA Basketball: Tennessee at Mississippi
SEC fines Ole Miss $500,000 for court storming and suggests easing future penalties
SX 2025 Rd 04 Glendale Jett Lawrence street clothes.JPG
Jett Lawrence still eying Pro Motocross return
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_andycole_250308.jpg
Cole: Growth of Premier League in America is ‘mad’
nbc_pl_bhaful_250308.jpg
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Fulham Matchweek 28
nbc_rugby_irevfrahl_250308.jpg
Six Nations highlights: France 42, Ireland 27

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Jakucionis’ 3-pointer completes Illinois’ rally for 88-80 win over No. 18 Purdue

  
Published March 8, 2025 01:26 PM

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Kasparas Jakucionis hit a 3-pointer with 40 seconds left to put Illinois ahead for good, and the Illini rallied past No. 18 Purdue 88-80 on Friday night.

Illinois (20-11, 12-8 Big Ten) trailed 63-53 with 11:34 to go, but outscored the Boilermakers 13-1 in the final two minutes to win its third in a row after losing three straight.

Will Riley led five Illinois players in double figures with 22 points. Tre White had 20 points and nine rebounds, and Jakucionis had 10 points and seven assists.

Trey Kaufman-Renn scored 29 points for Purdue (21-10, 13-7) and Braden Smith had 18 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds, falling just short of the second triple-double in team history.

Takeaways

Illinois: The Illini joined Gonzaga, Houston and San Diego State as the only teams in the country to have at least 20 regular-season wins in each of the last six years.

Purdue: Smith is among the favorites for Big Ten Player of the Year. Kaufman-Renn, the team’s leading scorer, also deserves consideration because he’s the Boilermakers’ only inside threat.

Key moment

Riley made a 3-pointer at the first-half buzzer to end a personal seven-point run and get Illinois within 42-40.

Key stat

The teams combined for 32 3-pointers in their previous game, with the Boilermakers making 18. But Purdue went inside against Illinois this time, outscoring the Illini 44-28 in the paint while going 5 of 18 from behind the arc. Illinois was 11 of 30 on 3s.

Up next

Both teams begin Big Ten Tournament play on Thursday.