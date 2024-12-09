 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Michael Conforto San Francisco Giants
Reports: Michael Conforto and Los Angeles Dodgers agree to one-year, $17 million contract
2024 Breeders' Cup World Championships
Jockey Flavien Prat wins Remsen to set record with his 80th stakes victory of the year
UCLA v Washington
Lauren Betts has 23 points in No. 1 UCLA’s 73-62 win over Washington

Top Clips

nflc_west_thumb_real.jpg
Kornacki shows how Week 14 changed NFC West race
nfc_south_thumb.jpg
NFC South clinching probabilities with Kornacki
nbc_fnia_florioheyward_241208.jpg
Heyward eager for ‘state championship’ v. Eagles

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Michael Conforto San Francisco Giants
Reports: Michael Conforto and Los Angeles Dodgers agree to one-year, $17 million contract
2024 Breeders' Cup World Championships
Jockey Flavien Prat wins Remsen to set record with his 80th stakes victory of the year
UCLA v Washington
Lauren Betts has 23 points in No. 1 UCLA’s 73-62 win over Washington

Top Clips

nflc_west_thumb_real.jpg
Kornacki shows how Week 14 changed NFC West race
nfc_south_thumb.jpg
NFC South clinching probabilities with Kornacki
nbc_fnia_florioheyward_241208.jpg
Heyward eager for ‘state championship’ v. Eagles

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Karaban has 21 points and 11 rebounds in return, leads No. 25 UConn past Texas 76-65

  
Published December 8, 2024 09:19 PM
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

University of Connecticut forward Alex Karaban (11) collides with Texas Longhorns guard Tre Johnson (20) during the game at the Moody Center on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024.

Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Alex Karaban returned to the UConn lineup after missing two games with a concussion, had 21 points and 11 rebounds and led the No. 25 Huskies past Texas 76-65 on Sunday.

Solo Ball scored 16 points and made four 3s as UConn (7-3) won its first true road game of the season. Samson Johnson and Tarris Reed Jr. scored 12 apiece, and Hassan Diarra handed out 11 assists.

Freshman Tre Johnson led Texas (7-2) with 24 points. Arthur Kaluma had 20 points and nine rebounds.

UConn led by 20 early in the second half and by 15 with less than four minutes remaining. Kaluma hit a 3-pointer cut the deficit to eight with 1:15 left, but Texas did not score again.

Takeaways

UConn: The Huskies, with four new starters, have sometimes struggled to guard opponents on the perimeter. Texas, after shooting 31% in the first half, improved to 54.2% in the second, but UConn always had an answer when the Longhorns showed some life.

Texas: Before The arrival of UConn presented an opportunity for Texas to offer a glimpse of itself against better competition on national television. But the Longhorns missed eight of their first nine shots and never made a serious run.

Key moment

Johnson scored eight points in a span of less than five minutes, leaving Texas down 10 with nine minutes remaining. But Ball responded with a 3-pointer for UConn, restoring some order.

Key stat

UConn had 21 assists on 28 baskets compared to Texas’ eight assists. Several of those assists enabled the Huskies to have a 38-18 advantage in the paint.

Up next

UConn meets No. 7 Gonzaga on Saturday at Madison Square Garden, and Texas hosts New Mexico State on Thursday.