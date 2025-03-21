Kyan Evans and favored No. 12 seed Colorado State beat short-handed Memphis 78-70 in March Madness

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbcs_edgefantasy_JassonDominguezCTB_210604.jpg
2025 Fantasy Baseball: 60 Undervalued Players, from Jasson Domínguez to Bo Bichette
Travis Hunter
Fantasy football WR dynasty rankings 2025: Top NFL draft rookies including Tetairoa McMillan, Travis Hunter
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Robert Morris at Alabama
Mark Sears and Alabama survive scare and beat 15th-seeded Robert Morris 90-81

Top Clips

nbc_dps_mmroundof64day1recap_250321.jpg
McNeese State’s win, Kansas’ loss lead MM stories
nbc_cbb_msukohlerpkg_250321.jpg
Kohler embodies MSU’s ‘strength in numbers’ ethos
nbc_golf_gc_hovlandsound_250321.jpg
Hovland ‘starting to see improvements’ with swing

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbcs_edgefantasy_JassonDominguezCTB_210604.jpg
2025 Fantasy Baseball: 60 Undervalued Players, from Jasson Domínguez to Bo Bichette
Travis Hunter
Fantasy football WR dynasty rankings 2025: Top NFL draft rookies including Tetairoa McMillan, Travis Hunter
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Robert Morris at Alabama
Mark Sears and Alabama survive scare and beat 15th-seeded Robert Morris 90-81

Top Clips

nbc_dps_mmroundof64day1recap_250321.jpg
McNeese State’s win, Kansas’ loss lead MM stories
nbc_cbb_msukohlerpkg_250321.jpg
Kohler embodies MSU’s ‘strength in numbers’ ethos
nbc_golf_gc_hovlandsound_250321.jpg
Hovland ‘starting to see improvements’ with swing

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Kyan Evans and favored No. 12 seed Colorado State beat short-handed Memphis 78-70 in March Madness

  
Published March 21, 2025 05:03 PM

SEATTLE — Kyan Evans made a career-high six 3-pointers and scored 23 points to lead No. 12 seed Colorado State past fifth-seeded Memphis 78-70 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday.

Nique Clifford, the Mountain West Tournament MVP, had his quietest scoring night in a month, finishing with 14 points, eight on free throws. He added eight rebounds and six assists for the Rams (26-9), who extended their winning streak to 11 games and advanced to face either Maryland or Grand Canyon in the second round on Sunday.

This 12-over-5 result was no shocker, with Colorado State a 2 1/2-point favorite according to BetMGM Sportsbook. Coach Penny Hardaway’s Tigers (29-7) were not at full strength, with veteran guard and third-leading scorer Tyrese Hunter sidelined by a left foot injury.

Dain Dainja had 22 points and 12 rebounds for Memphis, ending the season with his third straight double-double. PJ Haggerty, the American Athletic Conference Player of the Year, finished with 18 points.

Jalen Lake pitched in with 14 points for Colorado State and Jaylen Crocker-Johnson scored 12.

The Rams took control to start the second half. Seven playres scored in the first eight minutes as Colorado State turned a five-point deficit into a six-point lead.

Clifford, who made just two field goals in the first 27 minutes, hit a turnaround jumper with 13:38 left to give the Rams a 52-50 advantage. The next time down the court, he found Bowen Born for an open layup to make it 54-50. The Tigers did not get within one possession the rest of the day.

Record setter

Haggerty converted a transition layup with just under four minutes left in the first half to break the AAC single-season scoring record — previously held by Kendric Davis — with 746 points.