Michigan State gets 40 points from its bench in 72-56 win over Colorado

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Womens Basketball: Fairleigh Dickinson at Connecticut
Paige Bueckers, No. 2 UConn women beat Oregon State 71-52 at Baha Mar
Phoenix Coyotes v Pittsburgh Penguins
Former NHL player Paul Bissonnette attacked during altercation at Scottsdale steakhouse
NCAA Football: Southern California at UCLA
Fresno State at UCLA prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_pl_update_241125.jpg
PL Update: West Ham cruise past Newcastle
nbc_pl_mw12allgoals_241125.jpg
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 12
nbc_big10_cfb_filmbreakdown_howard_241125.jpg
Howard making big throws for OSU down the stretch

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Womens Basketball: Fairleigh Dickinson at Connecticut
Paige Bueckers, No. 2 UConn women beat Oregon State 71-52 at Baha Mar
Phoenix Coyotes v Pittsburgh Penguins
Former NHL player Paul Bissonnette attacked during altercation at Scottsdale steakhouse
NCAA Football: Southern California at UCLA
Fresno State at UCLA prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_pl_update_241125.jpg
PL Update: West Ham cruise past Newcastle
nbc_pl_mw12allgoals_241125.jpg
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 12
nbc_big10_cfb_filmbreakdown_howard_241125.jpg
Howard making big throws for OSU down the stretch

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Michigan State gets 40 points from its bench in 72-56 win over Colorado

  
Published November 25, 2024 11:44 PM
NCAA Basketball: Maui Invitational-Colorado at Michigan State

Nov 25, 2024; Lahaina, Hawaii, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Bangot Dak (8) fouls Michigan State Spartans guard Tre Holloman (5) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at Lahaina Civic Center. Mandatory Credit: Marco Garcia-Imagn Images

Marco Garcia/Marco Garcia-Imagn Images

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Jase Richardson came off the bench to score 13 points as Michigan State beat Colorado 72-56 in its first appearance in the Maui Invitational since 2019.

The Spartans (5-1) are playing in their sixth Maui Invitational, the fifth under coach Tom Izzo.

Colorado (4-1), playing its first game away from home in Boulder, got off to a strong start, taking an early 16-13 lead with a 6-2 run, capped by a dunk from Bangot Dak with under 14 minutes left in the first half. Julian Hammond III hit a jumper to get Colorado within two with 7:42 left, but Michigan State pulled away.

Jase Richardson hit a jumper with 6:06 left, Tre Holloman turned a three-point play and Xavier Booker followed his jumper with a pair of free throws a minute later to push the Spartans’ lead to 11 points. Trevor Baskin ended the 9-0 run with a jumper at 2:14, but Szymon Zapala answered with a dunk, and his two free throws gave the Spartans a 38-25 lead at the break.

Michigan State led by as many as 19 in the second half.

The only Spartan to reach double-figure scoring, Richardson hit 6 of 8 from the field to lead a 40-point effort by Michigan State’s reserves. The Spartans hit 30 of 61 from the field but were just 2 of 21 from beyond the arc.

Hammond hit 3 of 7 from behind the arc to lead Colorado with 15 points and four assists. Elijah Malone added 14 points. The Buffaloes were just 20 of 54 from the field (37%), including 4 of 19 from deep.