Michigan State gets 40 points from its bench in 72-56 win over Colorado

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Jase Richardson came off the bench to score 13 points as Michigan State beat Colorado 72-56 in its first appearance in the Maui Invitational since 2019.

The Spartans (5-1) are playing in their sixth Maui Invitational, the fifth under coach Tom Izzo.

Colorado (4-1), playing its first game away from home in Boulder, got off to a strong start, taking an early 16-13 lead with a 6-2 run, capped by a dunk from Bangot Dak with under 14 minutes left in the first half. Julian Hammond III hit a jumper to get Colorado within two with 7:42 left, but Michigan State pulled away.

Jase Richardson hit a jumper with 6:06 left, Tre Holloman turned a three-point play and Xavier Booker followed his jumper with a pair of free throws a minute later to push the Spartans’ lead to 11 points. Trevor Baskin ended the 9-0 run with a jumper at 2:14, but Szymon Zapala answered with a dunk, and his two free throws gave the Spartans a 38-25 lead at the break.

Michigan State led by as many as 19 in the second half.

The only Spartan to reach double-figure scoring, Richardson hit 6 of 8 from the field to lead a 40-point effort by Michigan State’s reserves. The Spartans hit 30 of 61 from the field but were just 2 of 21 from beyond the arc.

Hammond hit 3 of 7 from behind the arc to lead Colorado with 15 points and four assists. Elijah Malone added 14 points. The Buffaloes were just 20 of 54 from the field (37%), including 4 of 19 from deep.