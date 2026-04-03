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Michigan’s Elliot Cadeau joins teammates at Final Four after accidental exposure to nuts

  
Published April 3, 2026 10:38 AM
What makes Michigan special ahead of Final Four?
March 30, 2026 02:02 AM
Nicole Auerbach and John Fanta discuss what has worked for the Michigan Wolverines' ahead of the Final Four, including their size, desire to win, and overall dominance throughout the 2025-26 college basketball season.

INDIANAPOLIS — Michigan starting point guard Elliot Cadeau rejoined his teammates for the Final Four and said his allergic reaction that required hospitalization was due to an accidental exposure to nuts.

“I just ate something I was allergic to,” the junior said as he sat at his locker at Lucas Oil Stadium, two days before the Wolverines meet fellow No. 1 seed Arizona in the national semifinals.

Coach Dusty May said Cadeau, who averages 10.2 points and 5.8 assists, is “fine.”

Cadeau’s treatment came as his teammates were flying to the Final Four, though Cadeau said a Michigan staffer had driven him to Indianapolis to rejoin teammates ahead of locker-room interviews and other pregame promotional activities.

Cadeau described it as “just a minor inconvenience for me.”

“I just had a little bit of hives so that’s why I went to the hospital, just to prevent anything further from happening,” he said.

Detroit radio station WWJ 950 posted a video on X showing a covered individual sitting upright while being wheeled out of Michigan’s player development center on a gurney and loaded into an ambulance. Michigan later confirmed it was Cadeau, who had complained of a possible allergic reaction and received medical supervision “out of an abundance of caution.”

“If it’s the worst thing that happens to us, then we’re very blessed,” May said. “It also just shows him how much he means to his teammates. They were very concerned, obviously, like we all would be for a reaction like that.

“But just grateful that he’s fine. We have great medical care, and he’s back with us. Dude is a warrior. He’ll be fine.”