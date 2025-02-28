 Skip navigation
SPORTS-BBA-SULLIVAN-COLUMN-TB
White Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi out 4 to 6 weeks with broken hand after being hit by pitch
Syndication: The Herald-Times
Sellers scores 21 of her 25 points in 4th quarter to help No. 19 Maryland women beat Indiana 74-60
SX 2025 Rd 07 Arlington Kevin Moranz closeup.JPG
A direct message led to partnership between Kevin Moranz and Champion Tool Storage
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_rutgers_harpercomp_250227.jpg
Highlights: Harper leads Rutgers against Michigan
nbc_cbb_rutgersmichigan_250227.jpg
HLs: No. 15 Michigan sinks Rutgers at the buzzer
nbc_cbb_michigan_rosesegment_250227.jpg
Rose breaks down 'awesome finish' from Michigan

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
SPORTS-BBA-SULLIVAN-COLUMN-TB
White Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi out 4 to 6 weeks with broken hand after being hit by pitch
Syndication: The Herald-Times
Sellers scores 21 of her 25 points in 4th quarter to help No. 19 Maryland women beat Indiana 74-60
SX 2025 Rd 07 Arlington Kevin Moranz closeup.JPG
A direct message led to partnership between Kevin Moranz and Champion Tool Storage
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

nbc_cbb_rutgers_harpercomp_250227.jpg
Highlights: Harper leads Rutgers against Michigan
nbc_cbb_rutgersmichigan_250227.jpg
HLs: No. 15 Michigan sinks Rutgers at the buzzer
nbc_cbb_michigan_rosesegment_250227.jpg
Rose breaks down ‘awesome finish’ from Michigan

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
No. 15 Michigan beats Rutgers 84-82 on Burnett’s 3-pointer at buzzer, moves into 1st-place tie

  
Published February 28, 2025 01:02 AM

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Nimari Burnett made a long 3-pointer at the buzzer, lifting No. 15 Michigan to an 84-82 win over Rutgers on Thursday night and into a first-place tie in the Big Ten with rival Michigan State.

The Wolverines (22-6, 14-3 Big Ten) rallied after trailing by 12 in the second half.

The Scarlet Knights (14-15, 7-11) went ahead with 12.2 seconds left when Tyson Acuff made two free throws after being fouled on a 3-pointer, but they couldn’t make one last stop.

Rutgers, which led by 13 in a 106-point first half, was ahead 74-62 midway through the second.

Michigan went on a 14-2 run to tie it with 4:33 left and made enough shots and stops to win.

Vladislav Goldin had 22 points and 11 rebounds, Burnett finished with 20 points, Will Tschetter scored 16 and Danny Wolf added 10 points and eight rebounds for the Wolverines.

Rutgers freshman Lathan Sommerville scored 10 of his season-high 17 points in the second half when the highly touted players in his class, Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey, cooled off. Harper finished with 17 points and Bailey had 13 after both scored 11 in the first half, helping their team score 57 points in 20 minutes.

Takeaways

Rutgers: Steve Pikiell has his highest-scoring team in nine seasons at the school, but the Scarlet Knights are not playing the type of defense they usually have under their coach.

Michigan: The Wolverines made just five shots beyond the arc for the third straight game, attempting 20-plus each time.

Key moment

Burnett’s 3-pointer from deep on the left wing won the game just before time expired.

Key stat

Rutgers shot 68% in the first half.

Up next

Michigan hosts Illinois on Sunday, and Rutgers visits No. 20 Purdue on Tuesday night.