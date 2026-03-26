No. 2 Houston vs. No. 3 Illinois NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 predictions: Odds, stats, trends, and best bets

The No. 3 seed Illinois Fighting Illini take the court for a true road game in Houston against the No. 2 seed Houston Cougars to close out Night 1 of the Sweet Sixteen.

If there is a team that looks the part of being able to walk into the Toyota Center and take down the Cougars, it is the Illini. They are big and long and those attribtes were on full display last weekend. They dominated their opponents boasting the second-best scoring margin in the entire Tournament through two games. Yes, the Cougars’ defense is constant and tenacious. They limited opponents this season to an average of just 62.3 points which is about 25 points less than the Illini averaged this weekend.

It sets up a classic “clash of styles” between Illinois’ versatile and efficient offense and Houston’s relentless pressure defense and rebounding.

Lets take a deeper dive.

Houston, led by guard Kingston Flemings and Emanuel Sharp, relies on consistent perimeter scoring and intense defensive pressure to disrupt opponents. The Cougars excel at limiting teams on the glass but have shown vulnerability in their few losses when facing teams with elite rebounding capabilities.

The key for Houston will be limiting Illinois’ ability to shoot from deep, as the Illini average 11 made 3-pointers per game, led by freshman Keaton Wagler, who shoots over 40% from beyond the arc.

For Illinois to advance to the Elite 8, they must handle Houston’s defensive pressure and utilize their size advantage in the paint. The Illinois frontcourt, featuring David Mirkovic and Tomislav Ivisic, is expected to hold a significant height advantage over Houston’s roster, which suits up a smaller but faster lineup.

Lets take a closer look at this Sweet 16 matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game Details and How to Watch Live: Houston vs. Illinois

Date: Thursday, March 26, 2026

Thursday, March 26, 2026 Time: 10:05PM EST

10:05PM EST Site: Toyota Center

Toyota Center City: Houston, TX

Houston, TX Network/Streaming: TBS, truTV

Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest NBA Player News for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Dinsick: Arkansas will make Arizona 'sweat' Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick preview a thrilling Sweet 16 battle between Arkansas and Arizona, outlining why the market is shifting toward the Razorbacks and debating if the Wildcats can "slow this game down."

Game Odds: Houston vs. Illinois

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Houston Cougars (-155), Illinois Fighting Illini (+130)

Houston Cougars (-155), Illinois Fighting Illini (+130) Spread: Houston -2.5

Houston -2.5 Total: 140.5

This game opened Houston -2.5 with the Total set at 140.5.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NCAA Basketball schedule!

Expected Starting Lineups: Houston vs. Illinois

Houston Cougars

G Kingston Flemings

G Emanuel Sharp

G Milos Uzan

F Joseph Tugler

C Chris Cenac Jr.

Illinois Fighting Illini

G Kylan Boswell

G Keaton Wagler

F David Mirkovic

F Jake Davis

C Tomislav Ivisic

Celebrating Nebraska's 'remarkable' Sweet 16 run Nicole Auerbach and John Fanta react to the Nebraska's unbelievable victory over Vanderbilt to advance to the Sweet 16 for the first time in program history.

Important stats, trends and insights: Houston vs. Illinois

Illinois is 19-15 ATS overall this season

Houston is 18-18 ATS overall this season

The OVER has cashed in 14 of Illinois’ 34 games this season (14-20)

The OVER has cashed in 15 of Houston’s 36 games this season (15-21)

Freshman Kingston Flemings has averaged 29 minutes through 2 games of the NCAA Tournament during which time he has averaged 13.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4 assists

has averaged 29 minutes through 2 games of the NCAA Tournament during which time he has averaged 13.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4 assists Chris Cenac Jr. is averaging 13.5 rebounds per game in the NCAA Tournament this year

is averaging 13.5 rebounds per game in the NCAA Tournament this year Keaton Wagler is shooting 50% (12-24) from the field and 50% (6-12) from 3-point range in the Tournament

is shooting 50% (12-24) from the field and 50% (6-12) from 3-point range in the Tournament David Mirkovic is averaging 11 rebounds per game in the Tournament

Read More: Re-ranking the Sweet 16

Rotoworld Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between Houston and Illinois:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on Illinois on the Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on Illinois on the Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on Illinois +2.5

Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on Illinois +2.5 Total: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Game Total OVER 140.5

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