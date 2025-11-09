 Skip navigation
Top News

No. 22 Michigan State tops No. 14 Arkansas 69-66 in matchup of Tom Izzo, John Calipari

  
Published November 9, 2025 02:33 AM

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Freshman Cam Ward had 18 points and 10 rebounds, Coen Carr scored 15 points and had seven rebounds and No. 22 Michigan State beat No. 14 Arkansas 69-66 on Saturday night in a matchup of Hall of Fame coaches.

The Spartans (2-0) grabbed 19 offensive rebounds and converted them into 18 points, a staple of Tom Izzo’s program for 31 seasons.

John Calipari has highly touted freshmen Darius Acuff and Meleek Thomas in his second season with the Razorbacks (1-1), as he often did at Kentucky, Memphis and Massachusetts.

Acuff, who is from Detroit, had 16 points on 5 of 16 shooting points and six assists. Thomas, who is from Pittsburgh, scored 16 on 5 of 15 shooting.

Arkansas went on an 8-0 run to pull into a 66-all tie with 1:41 left.

Carson Cooper ended Michigan State’s scoring drought with a go-ahead free throw and grabbed a defensive rebound on the ensuing possession. After a scoreless first half with two fouls, the 6-foot-11 senior had nine points in the second half.

Jeremy Fears took advantage of Acuff’s inexperience, drawing a foul on a 3-point shot with 43.2 seconds left and making two free throws for a three-point lead.

Thomas missed a 3-pointer with 27 seconds to go and after Michigan State freshman Jordan Scott missed two free throws, Acuff missed a 3-pointer with seven seconds left.

The Razorbacks retained possession and after Izzo called timeout, Trevon Brazile shot an air ball on a 3-pointer.

D.J. Wagner scored eight of his 13 points in the first half, helping Arkansas lead 39-36 in the closely contested game.