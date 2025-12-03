 Skip navigation
No. 7 Michigan St beats Iowa 71-52 to open defense of Big Ten title

  
Published December 2, 2025 10:26 PM

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Coen Carr had nine of his 15 points in the second half after Jeremy Fears Jr. scored 10 of his 14 points in the first half, helping No. 7 Michigan State remain unbeaten with a 71-52 win over Iowa on Tuesday night in the Big Ten opener for both teams.

The Spartans (8-0, 1-0 Big Ten) will play No. 4 Duke at home on Saturday.

Michigan State is off to its best start in a decade and has three wins against AP Top 25 teams: North Carolina, Kentucky and Arkansas.

The Hawkeyes (7-1, 0-1) were undefeated under first-year coach Ben McCollum until they ran into one of the hottest teams in college basketball.

Iowa’s Bennett Stirtz, who entered averaging nearly 19 points per game, was held to four points in the first half and finished with 14 on 4 of 10 shooting. None of his teammates scored more than seven points and the Hawkeyes combined to shoot 38% from the field.

Michigan State’s Jaxon Kohler had his second straight double-double and his fourth this season, scoring 12 points and grabbing 11 rebounds.

The Spartans scored 13 straight points midway through the first half, starting with Fears making two free throws and ending with his jumper that put them ahead 25-10.

Michigan State led 35-21 at halftime, holding the Hawkeyes to 33% shooting.

Iowa had more turnovers (nine) than shots made (seven) early in the second half, hurting its chances to compete against the defending Big Ten champions.

The Spartans made half their shots and were 22 of 25 on free throws, giving them an 11-point edge at the line.

Up next

Michigan State hosts the Blue Devils and Iowa hosts Maryland on Saturday.