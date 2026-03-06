 Skip navigation
NHL: Vancouver Canucks at Seattle Kraken
Seattle Kraken sign captain Jordan Eberle to two-year contract extension
Olympics: Speed Skating
Jenning de Boo outsprints Jordan Stolz for speed skating world title
Fred Kerley
Fred Kerley suspended 2 years for whereabouts failures

Stolz edged by de Boo in 2nd 500m at worlds
Stolz edged by de Boo in 2nd 500m at worlds
Pitchers to watch in fantasy draft early rounds
Pitchers to watch in fantasy draft early rounds
Fantasy baseball 2026 starting pitcher preview
Fantasy baseball 2026 starting pitcher preview

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
North Carolina star Caleb Wilson breaks right thumb in practice

  
Published March 6, 2026 03:22 PM

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina star freshman Caleb Wilson broke his right thumb in practice and will miss the remainder of the season, the school announced.

Wilson broke the finger on Thursday while working his way back from a fractured left hand. UNC said Wilson was dunking when he suffered the injury, which will require surgery.

Wilson was the 17th-ranked Tar Heels’ leading scorer (19.8 ppg) and rebounder (9.4 per game). He fractured his left hand in a Feb. 10 loss at Miami and was believed to be nearing a return.

UNC (24-6, 12-5) plays top-ranked Duke on Saturday in its last game before the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.