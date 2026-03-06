North Carolina star Caleb Wilson breaks right thumb in practice

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina star freshman Caleb Wilson broke his right thumb in practice and will miss the remainder of the season, the school announced.

Wilson broke the finger on Thursday while working his way back from a fractured left hand. UNC said Wilson was dunking when he suffered the injury, which will require surgery.

Wilson was the 17th-ranked Tar Heels’ leading scorer (19.8 ppg) and rebounder (9.4 per game). He fractured his left hand in a Feb. 10 loss at Miami and was believed to be nearing a return.

UNC (24-6, 12-5) plays top-ranked Duke on Saturday in its last game before the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.