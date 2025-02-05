 Skip navigation
Northwestern uses Martinelli's last second heroics to stave off USC 77-75

  
Published February 5, 2025 10:59 AM

Nick Martinelli scored 27 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and his basket with 2.6 seconds left helped Northwestern hold off USC 77-75 on Tuesday night.

Martinelli split a double team near the baseline and softly laid it in to give Northwestern (13-10, 4-8 Big Ten) the lead in the closing seconds. Out of a timeout, USC put the ball in the hands of Clark Slajchert who took a few dribbles before a Wildcats defender knocked it out of bounds and time expired.

Slajchert converted a four-point play on a straight-away 3-pointer and a free throw with 29 seconds left to tie it at 75-all. With 1:54 left and USC trailing 72-67, Slajchert also drew a foul on Blake Smith from beyond the arc and made 1 of 3 from the line.

Northwestern led 33-31 and stretched the margin to 15 points, 59-44, over the first 10 minutes of the second half before USC fought its way back but never took the lead.

Martinelli recorded a career-high 10 offensive rebounds and reserve Justin Mullins scored 14 points for Northwestern.

Slajchert scored 24 points, shooting 9 for 11, Wesley Yates III scored 15 points and Chibuzo Agbo 14 for USC (13-9, 5-6).

USC plays at No. 7 Purdue on Friday. Northwestern plays at Washington on Saturday.