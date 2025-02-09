 Skip navigation
ABN AMRO Open 2025 Semi-Finals
Alcaraz clinches his first indoor title by beating De Minaur in Rotterdam Open final
WM Phoenix Open 2025 - Final Round
Motivated by Pebble invite snub, Daniel Berger earns Genesis spot via Aon Swing 5
UCLA v Oregon
Londynn Jones scores a season-high 21 points to lead No. 1 UCLA over Oregon 62-52

Top Clips

nbc_nfl_hurtssound_250209.jpg
Hurts after SB LIX win: 'It's been a long journey'
nbc_nfl_mahomespresser_250209.jpg
Mahomes shoulders blame for Super Bowl LIX TOs
floriosbreax.jpg
Eagles defense unstoppable against the Chiefs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Rahsool Diggins scores 34 to lead UMass over La Salle 78-55

  
Published February 9, 2025 06:33 PM

Rahsool Diggins’ 34 points led Massachusetts over La Salle 78-55 on Sunday.

Diggins went 13 of 20 from the field (7 for 13 from 3-point range) for the Minutemen (11-13, 6-5 Atlantic 10 Conference). Jaylen Curry scored 13 points and added six rebounds. Daniel Hankins-Sanford shot 4 of 10 from the field and 2 for 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 10 points.

Corey McKeithan finished with 17 points for the Explorers (12-12, 4-8). Daeshon Shepherd added 10 points and seven rebounds for La Salle. Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi finished with 10 points.

UMass took the lead with 4:22 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. Diggins led their team in scoring with 15 points in the first half to help put the Minutemen up 35-31 at the break. UMass extended its lead to 59-41 during the second half, fueled by a 9-0 scoring run. Diggins scored a team-high 19 points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Wednesday. UMass hosts Davidson and La Salle goes on the road to play Saint Joseph’s (PA).