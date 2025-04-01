Rutgers star freshman Dylan Harper declares for NBA draft

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament West Regional-Maryland at Florida
Maryland’s Derik Queen says he’s unsure about his future; 4 others enter transfer portal
NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament Spokane Regional-USC Trojans vs UConn Huskies
Paige Bueckers carries UConn to record 24th women’s Final Four with 78-64 win over USC
Syndication: The Montgomery Advertiser
Report: Notre Dame guard Olivia Miles to enter transfer portal instead of WNBA draft

Top Clips

nbc_sx_title24_deeganjulien_250331.JPG
Was Deegan’s block pass on Beaumer dirty?
nbc_sx_title24_webb_250331.JPG
Webb shows impressive racecraft in Seattle 450 win
nbc_golf_gc_martinhall_250331.jpg
Hall says goodbye to School of Golf: ‘A privilege’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament West Regional-Maryland at Florida
Maryland’s Derik Queen says he’s unsure about his future; 4 others enter transfer portal
NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament Spokane Regional-USC Trojans vs UConn Huskies
Paige Bueckers carries UConn to record 24th women’s Final Four with 78-64 win over USC
Syndication: The Montgomery Advertiser
Report: Notre Dame guard Olivia Miles to enter transfer portal instead of WNBA draft

Top Clips

nbc_sx_title24_deeganjulien_250331.JPG
Was Deegan’s block pass on Beaumer dirty?
nbc_sx_title24_webb_250331.JPG
Webb shows impressive racecraft in Seattle 450 win
nbc_golf_gc_martinhall_250331.jpg
Hall says goodbye to School of Golf: ‘A privilege’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Rutgers star freshman Dylan Harper declares for NBA draft

  
Published March 31, 2025 11:33 PM

Rutgers freshman Dylan Harper announced Monday he’s leaving college and entering the NBA draft.

Harper made the announcement on ESPN’s “NBA Today.”

Harper, a 6-foot-6 point guard, is projected by many mock drafts to be selected right after Duke’s Cooper Flagg. He averaged 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game for the Scarlet Knights this season. Rutgers finished with a 15-17 record.

Harper got off to a hot start in November, scoring 36 points against Notre Dame, then 37 points the next day against Alabama.

He scored 34 points in an overtime win over Washington in February. In his final game of the season, he had 27 points, eight rebounds and eight assists against Southern California.