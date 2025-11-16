 Skip navigation
Syracuse goes on the road for first time this season to earn 80-50 win over Drexel

  
Published November 15, 2025 07:50 PM

PHILADELPHIA — Freshman Kiyan Anthony scored 18 points, Donnie Freeman and Naithan George each added 13 points, and Syracuse went on the road for the first time this season to earn an 80-50 victory over Drexel on Saturday.

Syracuse (3-0) entered holding opponents to a combined 90 points in the opening two games — its fewest allowed to begin a season since the 2014-15 campaign. The Orange outscored the Dragons 43-18 in the second half, marking the third time an opponent has been held under 20 points in a half.

Syracuse led 37-32 at halftime and used a 14-4 run early in the second half to pull away. The Orange held the Dragons to 7-of-35 shooting in the second half, while forcing eight turnovers.

William Kyle III grabbed 10 rebounds to go with eight points, three steals and three blocks for Syracuse. Anthony has scored 15 points or more in the first three games of his career, averaging 17.3. Kyle has recorded double-digit rebounds in back-to-back games.

Drexel (1-3) was paced by Eli Beard with 13 points.

The game was part of a doubleheader as Penn State beat La Salle 83-69 in the opener of the Autumn Invitational.