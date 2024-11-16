 Skip navigation
Top News

NCAA Basketball: Eastern Illinois at Northwestern
Leach scores season-high 27 points to lead Northwestern past Eastern Illinois in OT
NCAA Basketball: Hall of Fame Series-Baltimore-Virginia Tech at Penn State
Baldwin Jr., Hicks both score 19 as Penn State breezes past Virginia Tech
NCAA Basketball: Alabama at Purdue
Kaufman-Renn scores 26 points to lead No. 13 Purdue past No. 2 Alabama

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_wisconsin_tonjecomp_241115.jpg
Highlights: Tonje goes off for 41 on Arizona
nbc_cbb_arizonawisconsin_241115.jpg
Highlights: Wisconsin upends Arizona in Madison
nbc_cbb_arizona_gardintv_241115.jpg
Gard a fan of Wisconsin’s soul in Arizona upset

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Top Clips

Trending Teams

All Scores

Tonje scores 41 points as Wisconsin tops No. 9 Arizona

  
Published November 16, 2024 01:13 AM

MADISON, Wis. — John Tonje had a career-high 41 points — two shy of the Wisconsin record — to lead the Badgers over No. 9 Arizona 103-88 on Friday night.

Wisconsin (4-0) never trailed, and fans stormed the Kohl Center court after the final horn.

Tonje shot 8 for 14 from the floor, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range, and was 21 for 22 at the foul line. His 21 free throws set a school mark.

Wisconsin’s scoring record is held by Frank Kaminsky, who attended Friday’s game as part of a ceremony honoring the Badgers’ 2014 and 2015 Final Four teams. Kaminsky scored 43 against North Dakota on Nov. 19, 2013.

Jaden Bradley had 22 points, Trey Townsend added 17 and KJ Lewis 15 for Arizona (2-1). John Blackwell scored 14 and Max Klesmit 13 for Wisconsin.

Wisconsin raised a banner bearing the name of former coach Bo Ryan into the Kohl Center rafters at halftime. Ryan was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame last month.

Takeaways

Arizona: The Wildcats couldn’t overcome a rough night for preseason Associated Press All-America guard Caleb Love, who shot 2 of 13 and scored six points before fouling out with 4:57 left.

Wisconsin: After squandering an 18-point lead, Wisconsin wasted no time regaining control as the Badgers avenged a 98-73 loss to Arizona last season.

Key moment

Arizona rallied to tie it 65-all with 14:13 left on Lewis’ layup that capped an 8-0 run. Blackwell put Wisconsin back ahead for good with 13:36 remaining. After that tying basket by Lewis, Arizona missed its next six field goal attempts.

Key stats

The game featured a combined 63 fouls (32 by Arizona) and 87 free throws. Wisconsin was 41 of 47 from the line. Arizona was 28 of 40.

Up next

Arizona hosts No. 6 Duke next Friday. Wisconsin hosts Texas-Rio Grande Valley on Monday.