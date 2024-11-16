Tonje scores 41 points as Wisconsin tops No. 9 Arizona

MADISON, Wis. — John Tonje had a career-high 41 points — two shy of the Wisconsin record — to lead the Badgers over No. 9 Arizona 103-88 on Friday night.

Wisconsin (4-0) never trailed, and fans stormed the Kohl Center court after the final horn.

Tonje shot 8 for 14 from the floor, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range, and was 21 for 22 at the foul line. His 21 free throws set a school mark.

Wisconsin’s scoring record is held by Frank Kaminsky, who attended Friday’s game as part of a ceremony honoring the Badgers’ 2014 and 2015 Final Four teams. Kaminsky scored 43 against North Dakota on Nov. 19, 2013.

Jaden Bradley had 22 points, Trey Townsend added 17 and KJ Lewis 15 for Arizona (2-1). John Blackwell scored 14 and Max Klesmit 13 for Wisconsin.

Wisconsin raised a banner bearing the name of former coach Bo Ryan into the Kohl Center rafters at halftime. Ryan was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame last month.

Takeaways

Arizona: The Wildcats couldn’t overcome a rough night for preseason Associated Press All-America guard Caleb Love, who shot 2 of 13 and scored six points before fouling out with 4:57 left.

Wisconsin: After squandering an 18-point lead, Wisconsin wasted no time regaining control as the Badgers avenged a 98-73 loss to Arizona last season.

Key moment

Arizona rallied to tie it 65-all with 14:13 left on Lewis’ layup that capped an 8-0 run. Blackwell put Wisconsin back ahead for good with 13:36 remaining. After that tying basket by Lewis, Arizona missed its next six field goal attempts.

Key stats

The game featured a combined 63 fouls (32 by Arizona) and 87 free throws. Wisconsin was 41 of 47 from the line. Arizona was 28 of 40.

Up next

Arizona hosts No. 6 Duke next Friday. Wisconsin hosts Texas-Rio Grande Valley on Monday.