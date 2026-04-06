UConn’s Alex Karaban started his career with 2 NCAA titles. He’ll close with a chance at a 3rd

INDIANAPOLIS — The word “legacy” hovers over the final hours of Alex Karaban’s playing career at UConn.

The redshirt senior started his career with back-to-back championship seasons so perfect they still feel “like a dream.” He’ll close it with a chance to win a third NCAA title with Monday’s finale against Michigan, an accomplishment not seen in a half-century, since the days of UCLA’s peak domination under John Wooden.

And seemingly just as rare, he’s spent an entire four-year playing career at one school in a time of constant player movement through the transfer portal and players bolting early to chase pro-playing careers, making him practically a unicorn in today’s era.

It all comes down now to how the versatile 23-year-old — the lead-by-example veteran dubbed the team’s “babysitter” by coach Dan Hurley — finishes this tale in Indianapolis.

“You dream of being on this stage one time, and to be heading into it for a third time, it’s a blessing,” Karaban said Sunday.

“I’ve always wanted to come back to win, to win championships, and to leave a legacy that’s unmatched in college basketball.”

Winning plays

Karaban is 18-1 in three NCAA Tournament appearances going back to cutting down the nets in 2023 and 2024, along with last year’s narrow second-round loss to eventual champion Florida amid the crushing pressure of chasing a three-peat.

That puts him in a tie for second on the all-time list of tournament wins as a starter with his coach’s older brother — former Duke point guard Bobby Hurley — and trailing only Blue Devils great Christian Laettner (21).

Saturday’s win against Illinois in the national semifinal marked his 150th game at UConn, leading all high-major players in games played at one school.

If the Huskies can beat the Wolverines, Karaban would become only the 10th player to win three NCAA titles after playing in the championship game, according to SportRadar. The other nine all played for the Bruins amid their run of seven straight titles from 1967-73.

That makes him the connective tissue from the Huskies’ past two championships to this run to the brink of another, the highlight being a stunning comeback in the Elite Eight from 19 down to beat No. 1 overall tournament seed Duke.

Karaban had his fingerprints on that, too. The ball came his way with UConn down to the frantic few moments that could extend its season.

He passed up forcing a shot, instead fed the trailing Braylon Mullins for the last-second 3-pointer that will live on for decades in March Madness lore.

Leading a winner

Karaban — a midyear enrollee for a 2021-22 redshirt season — has never posted eye-popping stats; his career averages are 12.4 points and 5.0 rebounds. His value comes in his shooting range (career 37.5% on 3s) to create floor spacing and a 6-foot-8 frame with versatility to match up with different positions, offering intriguing NBA potential for a level where all those aspects are at a premium.

And oh yes, carrying that championship experience into everything the Huskies do.

Junior Jaylin Stewart has seen it, from the way Karaban is serious about getting enough rest and stretching, or in getting on teammates for walking to practice.

“Run to the huddle, run to the water,” Stewart said, dutifully repeating Karaban’s instructions. “Run everywhere.”

Fellow junior Jayden Ross has seen it too.

“We’ll be in practice, maybe he thinks we’re BS’ing a little bit and he gets in our huddle and he’ll let it rip on some guys,” Ross said. “He does a good job of knowing when it’s time to do that and when it’s time to give guys confidence.”

Michigan coach Dusty May can see that value from afar, too.

“When you look at how many he has won and (what) you hear Coach Hurley say about him, those are the type of guys that can bring a group together and they walk the walk, they teach all of your unwritten rules,” May said. “They share the culture of their experience in UConn basketball.”

Or, there’s the way Hurley put it.

“It’s like hiring a babysitter for your team,” he said, adding: “I guess now we’re paying him in NIL.”

A long journey reaches the finish line

Karaban doesn’t quibble with Hurley’s description, chuckling that it’s a “fair assessment.” But Karaban is quick to point out that he looks at it as a responsibility in making sure new teammates understand what they’re getting into at UConn in matching their own internal standards, pushed by the hard-charging Hurley.

“I’ve never considered the portal,” Karaban said. “You win and start on two national championship teams here freshman and sophomore year, it’s going to be tough going into the office and being like, ‘Coach I want to leave.’”

The only cause for pause has been mulling whether to start his NBA chase early.

“I mean, the money’s going to find you no matter what, no matter if you’re playing great, if you are getting better every single year, you’re just naturally going to make more money,” Karaban said. “So, the money should never be an issue.

“It’s just more so finding the right fit, finding the right program, finding the right system to really prosper and get yourself ready for the next level. You’re making great money right now in college. But at the end of the day, everyone’s dream is to play in the NBA and really set yourself for the best success to be in the NBA.”

Still, there’s one more game to play before any of those matters. And Karaban is keenly aware of the historical implications, mentioning legacy roughly five times in his news conference followed by another 10 minutes of media interviews in breakout sessions with reporters Sunday.

Win or lose, it’s a career worth celebrating.

“I wanted to see how my college career would play out, not leave any what ifs or question marks if I were to leave,” he said. “I have no regrets with any decision that I’ve made. And I’m glad that it’s worked out the way it’s supposed to work out.”