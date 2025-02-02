 Skip navigation
UConn’s Liam McNeeley close to returning from ankle injury that’s kept him out for a month

  
Published February 2, 2025 12:08 PM

MILWAUKEE — UConn freshman Liam McNeeley is close to returning from the high ankle sprain that has kept him from playing for the last month.

Huskies coach Dan Hurley said Saturday he expects McNeeley to be available Friday when the 25th-ranked Huskies host No. 15 St. John’s.

“Liam will be at full strength as long as there are no setbacks,” Hurley said after UConn’s 77-69 victory at No. 9 Marquette.

McNeeley ranks third on the team in scoring average (13.6) and second in rebounding average (5.8). He last played on Jan. 1.

UConn (16-6, 8-3 Big East) has gone 5-3 without the 6-foot-7 forward. The two-time defending national champions produced one of their biggest wins of the season Saturday, with Solo Ball providing 25 points and 10 rebounds as UConn shot 59.5% overall and 12 of 19 on 3-pointers to offset a season-high 25 turnovers.

McNeeley isn’t the only Huskies player dealing with an injury.

Reserve guard Ahmad Nowell has his own ankle problem that has kept him out for two games. Hassan Diarra had five points and seven assists in nearly 25 minutes Saturday while playing through a leg issue.

“We can’t afford to have him hobbling around like that,” Hurley said.

The Huskies are hoping the break in their schedule before Friday’s game with St. John’s will give them a chance to get closer to full strength.

“I think we’re going to come into the next game looking a lot healthier,” Hurley said.