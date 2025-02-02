 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2025 - Final Round
Cam Davis cards crazy birdie at Pebble’s 4th hole after landing wedge shot on fellow pro’s ball
WNBA: Playoffs-Minnesota Lynx at Connecticut Sun
Report: DeWanna Bonner will join the Indiana Fever
sexton.jpg
Supercross 2025 results: 450 highlights, finishing order, reaction at Glendale, Chase Sexton wins
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_artetaint_250202.jpg
Arteta: Arsenal showed a ‘high competitive level’
nbc_pl_pepint_250202.jpg
Guardiola on where things went wrong v. Arsenal
nbc_pl_stonesint_250202.jpg
Stones’ ‘pride’s hurt’ after loss to Arsenal

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2025 - Final Round
Cam Davis cards crazy birdie at Pebble’s 4th hole after landing wedge shot on fellow pro’s ball
WNBA: Playoffs-Minnesota Lynx at Connecticut Sun
Report: DeWanna Bonner will join the Indiana Fever
sexton.jpg
Supercross 2025 results: 450 highlights, finishing order, reaction at Glendale, Chase Sexton wins
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_artetaint_250202.jpg
Arteta: Arsenal showed a ‘high competitive level’
nbc_pl_pepint_250202.jpg
Guardiola on where things went wrong v. Arsenal
nbc_pl_stonesint_250202.jpg
Stones’ ‘pride’s hurt’ after loss to Arsenal

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

USC upsets No. 7 Michigan State 70-64, snaps 13-game streak for Spartans

  
Published February 1, 2025 08:35 PM
Highlights: USC upends No. 7 Michigan State
February 1, 2025 06:55 PM
Desmond Claude's 19-point performance helped USC lead wire-to-wire and halt No. 7 Michigan State's 13-game winning streak by a score of 70-64.

LOS ANGELES — Desmond Claude scored 19, Wesley Yates III had 15 and Southern California upset No. 7 Michigan State 70-64 on Saturday afternoon, snapping the Spartans’ 13-game winning streak.

Chibuzo Agbo added 14 points for the Trojans (13-8, 5-5 Big Ten), who led the entire game. It was their first win against a top-10 team since beating then fifth-ranked Arizona last March.

Michigan State trailed 65-61 and was looking to make it a one possession game, but was called for a shot clock violation with 39.3 seconds remaining.

Off the inbound, USC’s Saint Thomas threw a cross court pass to Yates, who dunked it to put the Trojans up six.

Jeremy Fears Jr. had 12 points and Jaden Akins 11 for the Spartans (18-3, 9-1). The 13-game run was tied for Michigan State’s longest win streak since 2018-19.

Takeaways

Michigan State: The Spartans came into the game leading the nation in fast-break points (18.5 per game), but were held to nine.

USC: The Trojans got the win despite being the visitors at times in their own building. Michigan State had a large contingent at the Galen Center. USC first-year coach Eric Musselman has remarked a couple times during conference home games about the crowd disparity.

Key moment

Michigan State got within 55-52 with 8:37 remaining on a 3-pointer by Akins, but USC countered with a 10-4 run to get back some breathing room.

Key stat

USC led 35-32 at halftime. It was the first time Michigan State had trailed after 20 minutes since being down by three points against Memphis at the Maui Invitational on Nov. 26, which was the Spartans’ last loss before Saturday. The Trojans are 10-2 when leading at the half.

Up next

Both teams have road games Tuesday. Michigan State is at UCLA while USC travels to Northwestern.