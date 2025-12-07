 Skip navigation
Washington rallies from 18-point deficit to beat No. 24 USC 84-76

  
Published December 6, 2025 09:12 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hannes Steinbach had 24 points and tied his career high with 16 rebounds, and Washington rallied from an 18-point, first-half deficit to beat No. 24 Southern California 84-76 on Saturday, snapping an 11-game skid to the Trojans with its first win in Los Angeles since 2017.

Desmond Claude added 22 points and Wesley Yates III had 16 for the Huskies (6-3, 1-1 Big Ten). They were coming off an 82-80 defeat at UCLA, having overcome a 16-point deficit only to see a potential game-winning 3-pointer miss at the buzzer.

This time, the Huskies weren’t to be denied.

After getting off to a slow start in the first half, they opened the second with 13 straight points on 6-of-8 shooting. The Trojans missed five of their first six shots.

USC regrouped and extended its lead to 12 points and led by 10 when the Huskies made their game-winning run. It began with another 13-0 spurt in which Steinbach had seven points, including a 3-pointer that gave Washington its first lead since the start of the game.

USC never led again in getting knocked out of the unbeaten ranks.

Claude followed with a 3-pointer and USC was held to three 3-pointers over the final minutes.

Chad Baker-Mazara scored 21 points for the Trojans (8-1, 1-1). Jordan Marsh added 17 points.

The Trojans were without Rodney Rice, their second-leading scorer at 20.3 points per game who has a shoulder injury. Guard Amarion Dickerson is out for three to four months with a right hip injury.

Up next

Washington hosts Southern Utah on Saturday.

USC visits San Diego, which has lost five in a row, on Tuesday.