MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_ga_americancup_china_260307.jpg
American Cup gymnastics: China wins in preview of new Olympic event
NBA: Philadelphia 76ers at Atlanta Hawks
Fantasy Basketball Week 20 Schedule Primer: Banged-up 76ers face a five-game week
Syndication: The Greenville News
Booker’s 31 points lift No. 4 Texas past No. 24 Ole Miss 85-68 and into the SEC title game

Top Clips

oly_ga_americancup_china_260307.jpg
China soars to American Cup mixed team event win
USA_gymnastics_comp_raw_260308.jpg
USA holds on for second in American Cup mixed team
Seton_Hall_SJ_raw_260308.jpg
HLs: Seton Hall escapes St. John’s

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Wright scores 23 in 2nd half as BYU rallies for 82-76 win over No. 10 Texas Tech

  
Published March 8, 2026 08:38 AM

PROVO, Utah — Robert Wright III scored 23 of his 27 points in the second half, rallying BYU to an 82-76 victory over No. 10 Texas Tech on Saturday night.

Wright made his first seven shots after halftime to help the Cougars (21-10, 9-9 Big 12) snap a three-game losing streak and beat a top-10 opponent at home for the second time this season.

AJ Dybantsa added 21 points, six rebounds and four assists for BYU. Kennard Davis Jr. chipped in 16 points. The Cougars, who outscored Texas Tech 48-14 in the paint and 20-9 in second-chance points, shot 50% from the field after halftime.

Donovan Atwell and Christian Anderson led the Red Raiders with 23 points apiece. Anderson added nine assists, and Jaylen Petty had 14 points. Texas Tech (22-9, 12-6) was handed its second consecutive loss.

Wright and Dybantsa combined to make five straight baskets that fueled a 15-2 run, giving BYU a 75-66 lead with 4:16 left.

Texas Tech erased that deficit, though, tying it on Anderson’s deep 3-pointer with 1:46 left. Davis banked in a corner 3 on the ensuing possession to put the Cougars ahead for good, and Wright made four free throws in the final seconds to seal the win.

The Red Raiders went 12 of 19 from 3-point range in the first half.

Anderson made four 3s and assisted on four other baskets to help Texas Tech sprint out to a 31-18 lead.

BYU cut the deficit to 46-38 by halftime. The Cougars made five consecutive baskets over the final 3:25 of the half, culminating in Davis and Dybantsa combining for a trio of 3-pointers over three straight possessions.

Up next

Texas Tech is the No. 4 seed in the Big 12 Tournament and gets a double bye into the quarterfinals Thursday.

BYU is the No. 10 seed and faces 15th-seeded Kansas State in the first round Tuesday.