Zeigler, Milicic return to lead No. 4 Tennessee past No. 15 Missouri, 85-81

Zakai Zeigler and Igor Milicic returned to Tennessee’s lineup to each score 21 points in the No. 4 Volunteers’ 85-81 victory over No. 15 Missouri on Wednesday night.

Zeigler also had eight assists, and Milicic added 10 rebounds. They both sat out Saturday in a victory over Florida — Zeigler because of a knee injury, and Milicic with an illness.

Felix Okpara scored 12 points for the Volunteers (19-4, 6-4 Southeastern Conference). They have played five consecutive top-15 opponents, going 3-2.

Tamar Bates led Missouri (17-5, 6-3) with 22 points. Tony Perkins added 16, and Caleb Grill had 11.

Missouri failed to score in the first 5:13. Perkins had 11 of the Tigers’ first 13 points. Missouri led 34-28 at the half.

Takeaways

Missouri: Grill averaged 17 points in his previous five games. That production helped the Tigers’ aggressive defense cause problems for opponents.

Tennessee: Consistency has been a concern. The last two games were classic examples. Tennessee looked disjointed and sloppy in a loss to Kentucky, then aggressive and focused in the win over Florida.

Key moment

Tennessee trailed most of the game until midway through the second half. Chaz Lanier hit a 3-pointer, Felix Okpara had a tip-in and Zeigler hit a 3 and the Vols went up 59-53.

Key stat

Tennessee made 10 of 15 3-pointers.

Up next

Both teams are back in action Saturday. Missouri hosts Texas A&M, and Tennessee is at Oklahoma.