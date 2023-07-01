Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
League
MLB
Date
MLB
Kansas City Royals
Angel Zerpa
Angel
Zerpa
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Guardians manager Terry Francona back running club after health scare to start road trip
Terry Francona is back managing the Cleveland Guardians on Friday following a health scare that led to him being hospitalized in Kansas City and missing three games.
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Angel Zerpa
KC
Starting Pitcher
#61
Angel Zerpa (shoulder) starting rehab assignment
Angel Zerpa
KC
Starting Pitcher
#61
Angel Zerpa (shoulder) close to rehab assignment
Angel Zerpa
KC
Starting Pitcher
#61
Royals put LHP Angel Zerpa on 60-day injured list
Angel Zerpa
KC
Starting Pitcher
#61
Angel Zerpa (shoulder) has setback in recovery
Angel Zerpa
KC
Starting Pitcher
#61
Angel Zerpa (knee) suffers setback at Triple-A
Royals owner John Sherman envisions new stadium by 2027 or 2028 season
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Terry Francona returns but will not manage Guardians against Royals
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
MLB Best Bets, June 29: Royals vs Guardians, Taijuan Walker Props
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Guardians manager Terry Francona hospitalized after feeling ill before game against Royals
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Taylor might be worth adding in deeper leagues
Ohtani, Trout homer to lead Angels past Royals 5-2
Emily Iannaconi
,
Emily Iannaconi
,
