MLB
MLB
Brad Wieck
Brad
Wieck
Cubs place Jake Marisnick on IL with right hamstring injury
The Cubs placed outfielder Jake Marisnick on the 10-day injured list and recalled reliever Brad Wieck from Triple-A Iowa.
Brad Wieck
CHC
Relief Pitcher
#38
Cubs reassign Brad Wieck, two more to minors camp
Brad Wieck
Relief Pitcher
#39
Cubs re-sign Brad Wieck to two-year contract
Brad Wieck
Relief Pitcher
#39
Cubs send LHP Wieck outright to Triple-A
Brad Wieck
Relief Pitcher
#39
Brad Wieck undergoes successful Tommy John surgery
Brad Wieck
Relief Pitcher
#39
Cubs place Brad Wieck on 60-day injured list
