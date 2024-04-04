 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500
NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, Truck weekend schedule at Martinsville
MLB: Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox
Saves and Steals: Foley emerges in Detroit
Orlando Magic v New Orleans Pelicans
Basketball Pickups: Dyson Daniels playing well since return

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btemfinal4_240403.jpg
Men’s Final Four bets: Eyes on Alabama vs. UConn
nbc_roto_btemop_240403.jpg
Is Edey the clear men’s MOP bet?
nbc_roto_btewfinal4_240403.jpg
Evaluating women’s Final Four best bets

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Brad Wieck

Brad
Wieck

MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs
Cubs place Jake Marisnick on IL with right hamstring injury
The Cubs placed outfielder Jake Marisnick on the 10-day injured list and recalled reliever Brad Wieck from Triple-A Iowa.
Saves and Steals: Foley emerges in Detroit
Mixing It Up: Shane Bieber change-up, Logan Gilbert cutter, and more
Top 10 fantasy baseball prospects: April 1
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
Main Event Tracker: Week 1 review
Waiver Wire Watch: So many Reds, Jose Siri running wild
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Go get-o Neto