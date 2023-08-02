 Skip navigation
Clemson v Notre Dame
Counting Down the Irish 2023: 20 to 16, featuring Notre Dame’s speed at its skill positions
Jenny Simpson
Jenny Simpson, U.S. mile legend, to race Olympic marathon trials
IndyCar: Hy-Vee One Step 250
IndyCar power rankings: Josef Newgarden takes top spot after Iowa dominance

nbc_pk_eaglesthreethings_230801.jpg
Jalen Hurts in command of the Eagles offense
nbc_pk_jalencarter_newkid_230801.jpg
Carter’s quickness will make early impact for PHI
nbc_mmmms_trotterintv_230801.jpg
Trotter on Nunn Award: ‘Not about me’

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Clemson v Notre Dame
Counting Down the Irish 2023: 20 to 16, featuring Notre Dame’s speed at its skill positions
Jenny Simpson
Jenny Simpson, U.S. mile legend, to race Olympic marathon trials
IndyCar: Hy-Vee One Step 250
IndyCar power rankings: Josef Newgarden takes top spot after Iowa dominance

nbc_pk_eaglesthreethings_230801.jpg
Jalen Hurts in command of the Eagles offense
nbc_pk_jalencarter_newkid_230801.jpg
Carter’s quickness will make early impact for PHI
nbc_mmmms_trotterintv_230801.jpg
Trotter on Nunn Award: ‘Not about me’

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Delvin Perez

Delvin
Perez

Cardinals take a PED-connected player in the first round
The pick has raised the eyebrows of at least one columnist which set off a firestorm on Cardinals Nation Twitter.
Rob Manfred’s term as baseball commissioner extended until 2029 by MLB owners
Angels going for it with Ohtani, acquire pitchers Giolito, López from White Sox for prospects
Scott Rolen credits his parents, Fred McGriff thanks fellow players at Hall of Fame induction
MLB experimenting with pearl white baseballs to rid sticky stuff problem
Oakland Athletics start process of applying to MLB for move to Las Vegas
Luis Robert Jr. and Pete Alonso lead the field for baseball’s Home Run Derby in Seattle