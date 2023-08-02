Skip navigation
Counting Down the Irish 2023: 20 to 16, featuring Notre Dame’s speed at its skill positions
Douglas Farmer
,
Douglas Farmer
,
Jenny Simpson, U.S. mile legend, to race Olympic marathon trials
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
IndyCar power rankings: Josef Newgarden takes top spot after Iowa dominance
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
Counting Down the Irish 2023: 20 to 16, featuring Notre Dame’s speed at its skill positions
Douglas Farmer
,
Douglas Farmer
,
Jenny Simpson, U.S. mile legend, to race Olympic marathon trials
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
IndyCar power rankings: Josef Newgarden takes top spot after Iowa dominance
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
Delvin Perez
DP
Delvin
Perez
Cardinals take a PED-connected player in the first round
The pick has raised the eyebrows of at least one columnist which set off a firestorm on Cardinals Nation Twitter.
Craig Calcaterra
,
Craig Calcaterra
,
Delvin Perez
MLB
Shortstop
#95
Yankees release SS Delvin Pérez
Delvin Perez
MLB
Shortstop
#95
Yankees sign Delvin Pérez to minor league deal
Delvin Perez
MLB
Shortstop
#95
Cardinals sign first-rounder Delvin Perez
Delvin Perez
MLB
Shortstop
#95
Cardinals select shortstop Delvin Perez
Delvin Perez
MLB
Shortstop
#95
Perez picks up two hits
Rob Manfred’s term as baseball commissioner extended until 2029 by MLB owners
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Angels going for it with Ohtani, acquire pitchers Giolito, López from White Sox for prospects
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Scott Rolen credits his parents, Fred McGriff thanks fellow players at Hall of Fame induction
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
MLB experimenting with pearl white baseballs to rid sticky stuff problem
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Oakland Athletics start process of applying to MLB for move to Las Vegas
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Luis Robert Jr. and Pete Alonso lead the field for baseball’s Home Run Derby in Seattle
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
