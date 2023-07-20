Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Monaco, London Diamond Leagues on record watch, world champs previews; broadcast info
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
NASCAR weekend schedule at Pocono Raceway
John Newby
,
John Newby
,
Abrams Ascending
Jorge Montanez
,
Jorge Montanez
,
Top Clips
van Aert leaves Tour de France to be with wife
Surging Blue Jays good value for AL winner wager
Henry ‘completely’ mispriced in OPOY odds
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Football Draft Guide - NEW!
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Monaco, London Diamond Leagues on record watch, world champs previews; broadcast info
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
NASCAR weekend schedule at Pocono Raceway
John Newby
,
John Newby
,
Abrams Ascending
Jorge Montanez
,
Jorge Montanez
,
Top Clips
van Aert leaves Tour de France to be with wife
Surging Blue Jays good value for AL winner wager
Henry ‘completely’ mispriced in OPOY odds
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Football Draft Guide - NEW!
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
League
MLB
Date
MLB
San Diego Padres
Dylan Lesko
DL
Dylan
Lesko
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Major League Baseball takes over Diamondbacks’ game broadcasts from Diamond Sports
MLB had also taken over the San Diego Padres’ broadcasts after Diamond Sports missed a right fees payment in May.
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Dylan Lesko
SD
Starting Pitcher
Padres sign first-round pick Dylan Lesko for $3.9M
Dylan Lesko
SD
Starting Pitcher
Top prep arm Lesko goes 15th overall to Padres
Reds, Padres Postseason Betting Odds
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
MLB Best Bets, July 18: Nola, Sandoval, Manoah, Cubs and Mariners
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson goes back on injured list after hurting calf
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Schwarber lifts Phillies to 6-4 comeback win over Machado and Padres
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
MLB Best Bets, July 15: Snell, Paxton Props
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Cubs-Rangers highlight opening day matchups on March 28 as MLB announces 2024 schedule
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Close Ad