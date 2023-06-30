 Skip navigation
Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB Milwaukee Brewers Hoby Milner

Hoby
Milner

MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Cleveland Guardians
Brewers shake up their infield by sending Luis Urías to minors and recalling Brice Turang
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Luis Urías’ frustrating season took another turn Thursday when he was demoted to the minor leagues.
  • hoby milner.png
    Hoby Milner
    MIL Relief Pitcher #55
    Brewers avoid arbitration with lefty Hoby Milner
  • hoby milner.png
    Hoby Milner
    MIL Relief Pitcher #55
    Brewers option Hoby Milner back to Triple-A
  • hoby milner.png
    Hoby Milner
    MIL Relief Pitcher #55
    Hoby Milner optioned to Triple-A Nashville
  • hoby milner.png
    Hoby Milner
    MIL Relief Pitcher #55
    Milner recalled from Triple-A by Brewers
  • hoby milner.png
    Hoby Milner
    MIL Relief Pitcher #55
    Brewers option Hoby Milner back to Nashville
Pickups of the Day: Wade-ing Into the Waiver Pool
  • David Shovein
    ,
  • David Shovein
    ,
MLB Best Bets, June 27: Mets vs Brewers, Kopech and Freeman Props
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Verlander gets automatic ball for throwing warmup after pitch clock limit
MLB Best Bets, June 26: Cease, Verlander, Twins vs Braves
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Brewers activate Winker and Miley, option Miller, designate Singleton for assignment
Abbott allows one hit in six innings of his MLB debut as Reds beat Brewers 2-0