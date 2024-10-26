New York Yankees vs Los Angeles Dodgers World Series Game 2 live: Scores, updates, highlights, commentary

I’m Chris Crawford, and I’ll be your live blog host this evening for Game 2 of the World Series between the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers. It’ll be tough to match the magic of Game 1 where we saw a walk-off grand slam in the 10th inning from Freddie Freeman, but this should be another good game with Carlos Rodon taking on Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Stay tuned for updates throughout the contest.

How to Watch: Game 2 of the World Series can be viewed on FOX beginning at 8:08 ET.