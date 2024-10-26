 Skip navigation
New York Yankees vs Los Angeles Dodgers World Series Game 2 live: Scores, updates, highlights, commentary

Follow along as the Yankees attempt to even the series against the Dodgers

 • Live Updates
 ⦁ 
Updated 
Dodgers-Yankees World Series is a 'rare treat'
October 21, 2024 11:28 AM
MLB Insider Jeff Passan joins Dan Patrick to preview the star-studded World Series between the Yankees and Dodgers, sharing why he expects a "coin-flip" affair in an evenly-matched series.

I’m Chris Crawford, and I’ll be your live blog host this evening for Game 2 of the World Series between the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers. It’ll be tough to match the magic of Game 1 where we saw a walk-off grand slam in the 10th inning from Freddie Freeman, but this should be another good game with Carlos Rodon taking on Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Stay tuned for updates throughout the contest.

How to Watch: Game 2 of the World Series can be viewed on FOX beginning at 8:08 ET.

Updates
Yankees, Dodgers set lineups for Game 2

Both teams have set their lineups for Game 2, and only one has made changes from Game 1.

Miguel Rojas will handle shortstop for the Dodgers with left-hander Carlos Rodon on the bump for the Yankees. Gavin Lux is out of the lineup for the contest, so Enrique Hernandez will play second base and Tommy Edman will patrol center field.

No changes for the Yankees as they attempt to even the series at a game a piece. Aaron Boone was asked about potentially moving Giancarlo Stanton ahead of the struggling Aaron Judge, but he quickly dismissed the idea.