 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Colorado Football Spring Game
Colorado vs Colorado State Best bets: Odds, expert predictions, player news, and stats for September 14
Apple Cup
Washington vs Washington State Best bets: Odds, expert predictions, player news, stats for September 14
Eliah Drinkwitz
Boston College @ Missouri Best bets: Odds, expert predictions, player news, stats for September 14

Top Clips

sales_nbc_golf_prescup_scheffler_240913.jpg
Inside Scheffler’s unprecedented season
nbc_berry_pickuplines_240913.jpg
Robinson Jr.'s total yards an intriguing bet
nbc_golf_solheimcup_obama_240913.jpg
Obama cheers on the U.S. at the Solheim Cup

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Colorado Football Spring Game
Colorado vs Colorado State Best bets: Odds, expert predictions, player news, and stats for September 14
Apple Cup
Washington vs Washington State Best bets: Odds, expert predictions, player news, stats for September 14
Eliah Drinkwitz
Boston College @ Missouri Best bets: Odds, expert predictions, player news, stats for September 14

Top Clips

sales_nbc_golf_prescup_scheffler_240913.jpg
Inside Scheffler’s unprecedented season
nbc_berry_pickuplines_240913.jpg
Robinson Jr.'s total yards an intriguing bet
nbc_golf_solheimcup_obama_240913.jpg
Obama cheers on the U.S. at the Solheim Cup

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Aaron Judge’s homerless streak stretches to a career-high 16 games

  
Published September 13, 2024 11:25 AM
Aaron Judge

Sep 11, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Judge (99) singles during the eighth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Vincent Carchietta/Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

NEW YORK — Aaron Judge’s power outage set a personal record.

Judge’s homerless streak stretched to a career-high 16 games as the New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 2-1 in 10 innings.

Judge, who leads the major leagues with 51 homers and 126 RBIs, went 1 for 4 with a single and is batting .207 (12 for 58) with 21 strikeouts since Aug. 26, a day after he went deep twice against Colorado. He went homerless in 15 games from Aug. 17 through Sept. 2 in 2017.

“Homers, even for guys like him, they still come in bunches and you’re going to have those stretches,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “I guess it’s amazing that he has avoided those. But, I mean, that’s just a testament to how good of a hitter and how much power he has, but I thought he had good at-bats tonight and almost got one.”

Judge hit a first-inning drive that Wilyer Abreu caught in front of the right-field wall and a 104.7 mph grounder that third baseman Rafael Devers grabbed with a spinning stop and turned into an inning-ending double play in the fifth.

Judge hit nine homers in 10 games before the homer drought.

“He’s getting base hits. He’s getting on base. He’s creating traffic,” pitcher Nestor Cortes said. “The homers haven’t been there but I know they’ll come. He’s a big boy.”

Cortes thought back to Judge’s slow start. The Yankees captain was hitting .209 with six homers through May 4, when he was ejected by Ryan Blakney for uttering at the plate umpire with profanity after a seventh-inning called third strike against Detroit.

“You guys saw what happened in April,” Cortes told reporters. “He struggled a little bit and then he went on a tear. He probably needs to get thrown out again.”