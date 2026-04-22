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Ace Zack Wheeler set to return to struggling Phillies rotation on Saturday at Atlanta

  
Published April 21, 2026 09:11 PM
Expect closer by committee with Diaz sidelined
April 21, 2026 02:13 PM
With Edwin Diaz sidelined for multiple months, Eric Samulski highlights which Dodger arms fantasy managers should have their eyes on and why Tanner Scott could get the "majority" of save opportunities.

CHICAGO (AP) — Philadelphia ace right-hander Zack Wheeler, out since last August because of a blood clot found near his right shoulder and thoracic outlet surgery, will return to the struggling Phillies rotation on Saturday in Atlanta, manager Rob Thomson said Tuesday.

A three-time All-Star, the 35-year-old Wheeler last pitched on Aug. 15, 2025, at Washington, exiting after five innings.

Wheeler finished his sixth season with the Phillies at 10-5 with a 2.71 ERA through 149 2/3 innings and 24 starts. He’s 113-75 with a 3.28 ERA for his career over 11 seasons with Philadelphia and the New York Mets.

Wheeler completed a five-game minor league rehab stint on Sunday when he threw 77 pitches for Double-A Reading. The righty also pitched for Triple-A Lehigh Valley during the assignment.

Thomson didn’t think Wheeler, who rejoined the Phillies in Chicago, would face significant restrictions against the Braves.

“I see him as kind of a six (inning), 90 (pitch) guy,” Thomson said before the Phillies faced the Cubs. “I think he’s basically at the end of spring training.”

Wheeler’s return could provide a much-needed boost to the Phillies, who entered Tuesday on a six-game slide that dropped them to 8-14.

“I think having Zack Wheeler on your 26-man roster makes you a better roster no matter what,” Thomson said. “So when he’s healthy and pitching, well he’s one of, if not the best pitcher in the National League.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb