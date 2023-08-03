 Skip navigation
Top News

NHL: Colorado Avalanche at Anaheim Ducks
All-Star forward Troy Terry gets a 7-year, $49 million contract extension from the Anaheim Ducks
MLB: New York Yankees at Los Angeles Angels
Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán entering inpatient treatment for alcohol abuse
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Texas Rangers
All-Star SS Corey Seager activated from IL after Rangers went 3-6 without him, homers in 1st AB

Top Clips

nbc_nfl_rookiepeacocksound_230802.jpg
NFL rookies give their best peacock impressions
nbc_nas_jarrett75moments_230802.jpg
NASCAR 75th anniversary moment: 1965 Southern 500
nbc_golf_gc_burkowskiintv_230802.jpg
Amateur golf events taking center stage

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

NHL: Colorado Avalanche at Anaheim Ducks
All-Star forward Troy Terry gets a 7-year, $49 million contract extension from the Anaheim Ducks
MLB: New York Yankees at Los Angeles Angels
Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán entering inpatient treatment for alcohol abuse
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Texas Rangers
All-Star SS Corey Seager activated from IL after Rangers went 3-6 without him, homers in 1st AB

Top Clips

nbc_nfl_rookiepeacocksound_230802.jpg
NFL rookies give their best peacock impressions
nbc_nas_jarrett75moments_230802.jpg
NASCAR 75th anniversary moment: 1965 Southern 500
nbc_golf_gc_burkowskiintv_230802.jpg
Amateur golf events taking center stage

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
After comeback from cancer, White Sox closer Liam Hendriks has Tommy John surgery on right elbow

  
Published August 2, 2023 09:04 PM
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Atlanta Braves

Jul 14, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks (31) in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

ARLINGTON, Texas — Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks, who made a comeback this season from cancer, had surgery Wednesday to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow.

The typical recovery time after Tommy John surgery is 12-14 months, which means the right-hander could miss all of next season. The White Sox said before their game against Texas that the procedure was successfully performed by Rangers team physician Dr. Keith Meister.

The 34-year-old Hendriks began the season on the injured list to continue his treatment for non-Hodgkin lymphoma. He publicly revealed his cancer diagnosis on January 8, completed treatment on April 3 and announced he was cancer free on April 20, then made his season just more than a month after that.

Hendriks last pitched June 9, two days before he was placed on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation. He went 2-0 with one save and a 5.40 ERA in five appearances.