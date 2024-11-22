 Skip navigation
Alyssa Nakken, first full-time female coach in MLB history, leaving Giants to join Guardians

  
Published November 22, 2024 05:15 PM
MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at San Francisco Giants

Jun 25, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants major league assistant coach Alyssa Nakken (92) works on the field before the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

CLEVELAND — Alyssa Nakken, the first woman to coach in a Major League Baseball game, is leaving the San Francisco Giants to join the Cleveland Guardians.

Nakken made history in 2022 when she took over as first-base coach following an ejection. A former college softball star at Sacramento State, Nakken joined the Giants in 2014 and was promoted to a spot on manager Gabe Kapler’s staff in 2020, becoming the majors’ first full-time female coach.

Nakken has been hired as an assistant director within player development for the Guardians, who won the AL Central last season under first-year manager Stephen Vogt, the AL Manager of the Year.

With Cleveland, the 34-year-old Nakken will work with former Giants coaches Craig Albernaz and Kai Correa. Her exact duties are still being determined.

“We thank Alyssa Nakken for her incredible contributions to the San Francisco Giants and for trailblazing a path for women in sports,” the Giants said in a statement. “Her leadership, dedication and passion for the game have inspired countless individuals, and her impact has been truly transformative for the Giants organization and the baseball community.

“As she embarks on this exciting new chapter in her career, we have no doubt that she’ll continue to inspire and achieve great things. We wish her and her family nothing but the best.”

Nakken is the second on-field female coach hired by the Guardians. In 2023, the club brought in Amanda Kamekona as their hitting development coach for their year-round training academy in Goodyear, Arizona.

Last season, she was an assistant hitting coach at Double-A Akron. Kamekona was twice a third-team All-American at UCLA after transferring from Cal State Fullerton.