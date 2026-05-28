Andrew McCutchen designated for assignment as Rangers try to address infield depth

ARLINGTON, Texas — Former NL MVP outfielder Andrew McCutchen was designated for assignment by the Texas Rangers after he hit .192 in his 37 games.

The 39-year-old McCutchen was replaced by free agent infielder Nicky Cruz in a move spurred by the lingering absences of shortstop Corey Seager and second baseman Josh Smith. Seager is out with lower back inflammation, and Smith still hasn’t rejoined the team since a stint in the hospital with viral meningitis.

“Certainly respect to Andrew, what he’s accomplished, not only in this game, but more importantly, who he is as a person,” president of baseball operations Chris Young said. “It’s been wonderful having him around, but we’re at a point where given the injuries on the left side of the infield, middle infield specifically, that we’re thin and so Nicky gives us another option and provides some versatility.”

The Rangers had another setback with their middle infield when shortstop Ezequiel Duran exited a game against Houston after four innings due to an illness.

Lopez, who started at second base in the No. 9 spot against the Astros, moved to shortstop to replace Duran. Justin Foscue took over at second.

The 31-year-old Lopez, who signed a major league contract, has played in 693 big league games over parts of eight seasons with five teams. The left-handed hitter was designated for assignment by the Chicago Cubs.

McCutchen had two doubles, one home run and five RBIs with Texas, with 21 of his plate appearances coming as a pinch hitter. Those were the most at-bats as a pinch hitter for any MLB player this season.

The Rangers have seven days to trade, release or outright McCutchen to the minor leagues.

McCutchen played the past three seasons for Pittsburgh, the club that drafted him in the first round in 2005 and promoted him in 2009 for his major league debut. McCutchen played his first nine years in MLB with the Pirates, making five straight All-Star teams and winning the 2013 National League MVP award while becoming one of the most popular players in that franchise’s history.

He then bounced around with four other teams between 2018 and 2022 before reuniting with the Pirates. He played in 135 games last year, hitting .239 with 13 homers and 57 RBIs before becoming a free agent.

He is a career .271 hitter with 333 homers, 1,157 RBIs and 220 stolen bases in 2,299 games.

“I played against him during his MVP season,” Rangers manager Skip Schumaker said. “I know who this guy is and I got to know him even better this year. Those are not easy, but part of the game. He was a pro and understood.”

Seager is doing moderate baseball activity, but there is no timeline for his return. The two-time World Series MVP, including with the Rangers in 2023, has been eligible to come off the 10-day disabled list.

Smith had been on the IL since May 5 with a right glute strain when the Rangers announced May 15 that the 28-year-old would be hospitalized at least a week after feeling ill and getting the diagnosis of meningitis. Young said Smith could rejoin the club soon.

“We’ll be able to evaluate where he is from a strength standpoint,” Young said. “The physical toll that it’s taking on him and what the buildup is going to be, I can’t answer yet. But he’s healthy. We’re very grateful to the doctors and the medical staff that treated him and took great care of him.”