Anthony Rizzo, 36, to retire as Chicago Cub, become team ambassador

CHICAGO — Anthony Rizzo will officially retire as a member of the Chicago Cubs on Saturday and will join the organization as team ambassador.

The 36-year-old Rizzo spent 10 of his 14 major league seasons with Chicago. The infielder hit .272 with 242 home runs and 784 RBIs for the Cubs and helped them win the World Series in 2016.

“Anthony Rizzo was the face of one of the most successful eras in Chicago Cubs history, and we are so excited he will be a part of our organization for many years to come,” Cubs executive chairman Tom Ricketts said in a statement.

Rizzo was a three-time All-Star, four-time Gold Glove winner, one-time Platinum Glove winner and one-time Silver Slugger award winner for the Cubs. He played his rookie season with the San Diego Padres and spent his final seasons with the New York Yankees. He completes his major league career with 1,644 hits, 303 home runs and 965 RBIs in 1,727 games played.

The Cubs said Rizzo, who survived Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, has raised millions of dollars through the Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation for cancer research and to help families dealing with the disease. He received the 2017 Roberto Clemente Award, the league’s highest community service honor.

Other Cubs ambassadors are Andre Dawson, Ryan Dempster, Fergie Jenkins, Lee Smith, Billy Williams, Kerry Wood and Ben Zobrist. In memoriam ambassadors include Ernie Banks, Ryne Sandberg and Ron Santo.